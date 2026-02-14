Coreline Soft and INFINITT North America Deliver True "Zero-Click" AI Workflow to U.S. Radiology Practices

Seamless AI Integration Drives Efficiency, Accuracy, and Revenue for Radiology Groups

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global medical AI market shifts from simple algorithm accuracy to integrated operational infrastructure, Coreline Soft has teamed up with INFINITT North America to bridge the gap between advanced technology and daily clinical practice.

The partnership has successfully deployed a fully automated, "zero-click" AI reading solution now live in U.S. radiology practices. This deep-embed integration allows radiologists to access AI-powered insights directly within their familiar INFINITT PACS environment—eliminating the need for extra clicks, new logins, or workflow interruptions. "AVIEW has become an essential tool for lung CT and calcium scoring interpretation," said Clay Hinrichs, President of ImageCare Radiology, the first U.S. site to adopt the solution. "We were able to roll it out across our network in just one month, and our team immediately saw benefits in both speed and accuracy."

By embedding Coreline's AVIEW AI platform directly into the INFINITT PACS, the integration automates coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring, enhances lung nodule detection, and reduces case reading times. For high-volume radiology groups—processing over 6,000 cases per quarter—the platform has not only improved clinical sensitivity but also driven increased follow-up exams, translating directly into measurable revenue growth and return on investment.

To further support the U.S. market, Coreline Soft has launched the INFINITT Integration Suite: a dedicated package for INFINITT users that enables rapid deployment of AI modules, supports CPT-based reimbursement, and delivers a truly hands-free experience for clinicians. The suite eliminates manual steps, letting radiologists focus on patient care while AI works in the background.

Experience the Future of Thoracic AI at STR 2026

At the upcoming Society of Thoracic Radiology (STR) 2026 annual meeting, Coreline Soft will showcase its clinically optimized chest AI portfolio. Leading the lineup is AVIEW LCS, a solution that has redefined the 'First Reader' role in lung cancer screening. Attendees can also explore AVIEW Lung Texture for ILD and AVIEW COPD, with a focus on Opportunistic Screening—simultaneously assessing lung cancer, COPD, and cardiovascular risk from a single low-dose CT scan.

For more information or to schedule a demo during STR 2026, please visit www.corelinesoft.com.

SOURCE Coreline Soft