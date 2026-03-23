Coreline Soft Supplies Lung Cancer Screening AI to Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Entering a major German clinical hub as the LCS market shifts from "product adoption" to "standardized infrastructure competition."

BERLIN, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft, a leading medical AI company, has supplied its lung cancer screening (LCS) AI solution to Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany's largest university hospital. This marks the company's entry into a core clinical hub for Germany's National Lung Cancer Screening (LDCT-based LCS) system. Charité, ranked 7th globally by Newsweek (2025), is a public institution operated by the federal government and the state of Berlin, serving as a benchmark for national health policies and clinical guidelines.

Key Highlights of the Implementation

The Product: AVIEW LCS Plus, optimized for Low-Dose CT (LDCT) lung cancer screening.

Integrated Analysis: It automatically analyzes lung nodules, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and CAC (Coronary Artery Calcification) from a single CT scan, enhancing efficiency and reading consistency.

Proven Reliability: The solution was previously verified through the HANSE project (Germany's national LCS pilot program), demonstrating operational stability in multi-center environments.

Strategic Shift: From Tools to Infrastructure

Germany is transitioning from a pilot phase to a formal national LCS system. The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) plans to implement LDCT-based screening under statutory health insurance benefits within the first half of this year. Consequently, the market is shifting toward standardized processes—including participant screening, double-reading, follow-up, and quality control—rather than simple hospital-by-hospital adoption.

To meet strict requirements like double-reading protocols and data pseudonymization, Coreline Soft introduced AVIEW HUB, a centralized platform for multi-center screening operations. This platform internalizes quality control functions, ensuring regulatory compliance while reducing the manual workload for medical staff.

Coreline Soft's Competitive Edge

Industry experts evaluate that Charité's adoption signals a move from "product performance" to "screening operation infrastructure competition." As the national reimbursement system solidifies standard processes, companies with multi-center operational experience and hub-based management capabilities, like Coreline Soft, are expected to strengthen their long-term global competitiveness.

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