CoreNet Global and Colliers Report Highlights AI as Top Driver of Change in CRE

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, in collaboration with Colliers, today released new research highlighting a pivotal shift underway in corporate real estate (CRE), driven by artificial intelligence, evolving workforce dynamics, and increasing demand for data-informed decision-making.

Titled "CRE at an inflection point," the report is based on insights gathered from more than 1,000 corporate real estate professionals across CoreNet Global's recent summits in EMEA, North America, and APAC. The findings provide a global view of the trends reshaping the CRE landscape.

Key findings from the report include:

AI is the leading driver of change: Artificial intelligence and automation were cited by 51% of respondents globally as the most significant force shaping CRE. Organizations are increasingly integrating data intelligence, automation, and smart building technologies into portfolio planning, operations, and workplace management.

Artificial intelligence and automation were cited by 51% of respondents globally as the most significant force shaping CRE. Organizations are increasingly integrating data intelligence, automation, and smart building technologies into portfolio planning, operations, and workplace management. Workforce trends continue to reshape strategy: Shifting demographics and workforce dynamics ranked as the second most cited driver, reflecting evolving employee expectations and hybrid work models.

Shifting demographics and workforce dynamics ranked as the second most cited driver, reflecting evolving employee expectations and hybrid work models. Portfolio, workplace, and data strategies are converging: Organizations are increasingly aligning these functions to better understand space utilization, inform portfolio decisions, and create more responsive workplace environments.

Organizations are increasingly aligning these functions to better understand space utilization, inform portfolio decisions, and create more responsive workplace environments. Innovation is a priority, but execution is lagging: Approximately half of respondents report feeling only somewhat ready to innovate, and just 21% say they have a well-defined framework in place. Financial constraints, limited time and capacity, and organizational resistance to change were identified as the most significant barriers.

Approximately half of respondents report feeling only somewhat ready to innovate, and just 21% say they have a well-defined framework in place. Financial constraints, limited time and capacity, and organizational resistance to change were identified as the most significant barriers. Technology is setting the pace for innovation: Technology was identified by 80% of respondents as the leading sector driving change globally, with additional momentum in life sciences and healthcare in EMEA and North America, and financial services in APAC.

Technology was identified by 80% of respondents as the leading sector driving change globally, with additional momentum in life sciences and healthcare in EMEA and North America, and financial services in APAC. Global hubs are emerging as innovation leaders: Respondents pointed to the United Kingdom, the San Francisco Bay Area, Singapore, and India as key markets where talent, investment, and innovation are concentrated.

"Corporate real estate is no longer operating at the edges of business transformation – it's at the center of it. What this research makes clear is that the organizations that will lead next are those that can translate AI, data, and workforce insights into integrated, enterprise-level decisions. For CRE leaders, this means stepping forward as strategic partners, shaping how organizations adapt, perform, and grow," says Sonali Tare, VP of Strategic Content at CoreNet Global.

Overall, the findings indicate that corporate real estate is moving toward a more integrated, technology-driven future.

"Our teams are seeing firsthand how AI can unlock opportunities - from enhancing data intelligence to reimagining workplace and portfolio strategy," said Andrew Hallissey, Chief Executive Officer of Global Occupier Services at Colliers. "For all organizations, the next step is turning opportunity into execution by identifying and testing AI use cases, building roadmaps, upskilling teams, and measuring the business outcomes required to drive scalable innovation."

Organizations that successfully combine AI, data intelligence, and workplace strategy are expected to unlock greater value from their portfolios and shape the next phase of industry transformation.

For more information and to access the full report, visit: https://thesource.web.mosaic-apps.com/home/knowledgeCenter/details/27832.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries worldwide. The organization provides education, networking, and research to support industry professionals in navigating workplace and business challenges. For more information, please visit corenetglobal.org.

SOURCE CoreNet Global