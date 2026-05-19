CoreNet Global Begins a New Chapter with Incoming CEO Vicki Worden

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, has named Vicki Worden, MBA, CAE, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026, following an extensive search process.

Vicki Worden, MBA, CAE

Worden brings a strong history of transformative leadership and a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and global impact to CoreNet Global. In her previous role as CEO of the Green Building Initiative (GBI), Worden transformed the organization into a thriving, internationally recognized leader in sustainability standards and building certification.

Under Worden's leadership, GBI experienced significant revenue growth, material increases in membership participation, and a strong increase in net assets. She spearheaded the acquisition and global expansion of GBI's Green Globes certification program, significantly contributing to the certification of over one billion square feet of space worldwide through GBI's suite of assessment programs.

Worden is known for her entrepreneurial approach having launched innovative programs, such as the Journey to Net Zero (JNZ) carbon reduction assessment and the Better Buildings: Data Center Seminar, now a premier event at the intersection of sustainability and the data center sector. Her efforts have positioned GBI as a thought leader with its programs recognized by major organizations across the world.

Worden holds an MBA from Loyola University Maryland and a BA in Political Science/International Relations from West Chester University. She is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and an active member of several industry organizations, including the National Institute of Building Sciences and the American Society of Association Executives.

"Vicki Worden demonstrates exemplary leadership through her collaborative approach," said Jamie Leary-Erickson, MBA, MCR, CoreNet Global Board Chair. "Vicki's extensive experience in the architecture, engineering, and commercial real estate sectors, combined with her global perspective and passion for advancing industry standards, make her uniquely qualified to lead CoreNet Global into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

"Vicki Worden is recognized for an inclusive, relationship-driven leadership style," said Michelle Myer, MCR.w, SLCR, CoreNet Global CEO Selection Committee Chair. "Her proven ability to engage stakeholders will undoubtedly strengthen partnerships with our Board, staff, Chapters, and all members, preparing CoreNet Global for future success. We are excited for the progress and growth Vicki will deliver for our organization."

Worden expressed her excitement for joining CoreNet Global: "I am thrilled to join CoreNet Global and build upon its strong legacy of global leadership, professional development, and industry connection. I am energized by the opportunity to help reinforce our organization's position as the essential global platform where leaders come together to navigate what's next for the corporate real estate profession."

CoreNet Global sincerely thanks Jeri Ballard, interim CEO, for her engagement, leadership, and commitment throughout this period of transition. Her efforts are greatly valued, and we extend our warmest wishes as she pursues future successes.

With Worden's appointment, CoreNet Global will build on the foundation Jeri Ballard established during the transition and continue delivering value to members and partners worldwide.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries worldwide. The organization provides education, networking, and research to support industry professionals in navigating workplace and business challenges. For more information, please visit corenetglobal.org.

SOURCE CoreNet Global