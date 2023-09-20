Corero and Akamai Announce Global Partnership To Offer DDoS Defense Solutions

News provided by

Corero Network Security

20 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, and Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cloud company that powers and protects life online, have entered into a global partnership agreement with Akamai now offering Corero on-premises DDoS protection to extend Akamai Prolexic, Akamai's own comprehensive portfolio of DDoS security solutions.

Akamai Prolexic On-Prem, powered by Corero, will offer customers flexible, automatic DDoS protection in their own networks, datacenters, and self-hosted environments using Corero's SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solution. Akamai Prolexic Hybrid will combine on-premises DDoS protection from Corero with Akamai Prolexic cloud DDoS defense into a comprehensive hybrid DDoS protection solution.

"This global partnership to extend Akamai Prolexic with on-premises DDoS protection powered by Corero SmartWall ONE will strategically expand Corero routes to market," said Corero Network Security's Chief Technology Officer Ashley Stephenson. "The combination of our highly complementary technologies for on-premises and cloud DDoS defense will deliver a best-in-class hybrid DDoS protection solution to meet the evolving needs of customers." 

"Our partnership with Corero allows us to deliver robust DDoS protection capabilities while enabling organizations to select the optimal DDoS solution for their individual use cases whether it be on-demand, always-on, cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment," said Sean Lyons, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Security at Akamai.

Both companies plan to deepen the collaboration further to provide industry-leading infrastructure security solutions by extending seamless cloud signaling, automation, and threat intelligence reporting. To learn more about Akamai and Corero's strategic partnership, visit our information page.

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com.

SOURCE Corero Network Security

