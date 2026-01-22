Corero Network Security Partners with Argentina's Auben Networks to Accelerate Latin American Expansion

Auben to resell Corero's full portfolio, including the SmartWall ONE™ DDoS platform, expanding reach across Latin America region

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced a strategic partnership with Auben Networks, a leading Argentina-based provider of advanced networking services. The agreement marks Corero's first regional partnership in Argentina and establishes a strong foundation for expanding the company's presence across the Latin American region and further strengthening its footprint in Mexico.

"As Auben grows northward, the partnership helps Corero further broaden its footprint in Mexico, supporting organizations facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Auben's deep regional familiarity and the trust they've earned from local operators make them an exceptional partner."

Through this partnership, Auben will resell Corero's full portfolio of DDoS protection solutions, including the company's leading SmartWall ONE platform. Auben's expertise and established relationships with service providers and enterprises across Argentina, Chile, and neighboring markets make it a strong partner as Corero deepens its reach throughout Latin America. As Auben grows northward, the relationship supports Corero's expanding engagement in Mexico amid increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

"Our customers are looking for stronger resilience without adding complexity, and Corero helps us deliver exactly that," said Matias Di Blasi, CEO at Auben Networks. "We're partnering with Corero because we trust their approach and see a clear opportunity to bring meaningful differentiation to operators across the region."

As digital transformation accelerates across Latin America, demand is rising for protection that preserves performance without disrupting legitimate traffic. By combining Corero's DDoS capabilities with Auben's regional presence, the partnership strengthens network resilience and service availability across the region.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

