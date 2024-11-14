Corero Network Security Reports Strong Q4 Momentum with New Business and Upsell Growth Across Key Regions

Global client expansion and deepened partnerships drive Corero's continued growth in cyber defense.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced a series of significant customer wins and expanded engagements with existing clients, underscoring continued growth and customer loyalty across multiple regions. These achievements further strengthen Corero's position as a trusted provider to both new and long-standing customers worldwide.

In recent weeks, Corero has expanded its client base, securing multiple new partnerships with prominent customers across North America and Europe. Notably, new clients in Texas, USA, and Iceland have chosen Corero's advanced DDoS protection solutions further affirming the company's reputation as a global leader in safeguarding critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.

Corero has also deepened its relationships with key clients across government, cloud services, telecommunications, and aerospace. Among these, a longstanding European government client—a partner for over a decade—recently committed to an extensive equipment upgrade, reinforcing Corero's role as a trusted provider of essential security solutions for public sector operations. Additionally, a prominent organization in the aerospace sector selected Corero for advanced DDoS protection, underscoring the company's value in delivering robust protection for mission-critical environments where service availability is paramount.

"Q4 continues our momentum with new customer acquisitions and strategic growth among existing clients across key global regions," said Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security. "Our ability to win new logos while strengthening ties with trusted partners underscores the confidence our clients place in us to protect their critical operations."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

