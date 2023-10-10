CoreWeave Expands Data Center Footprint with Two New Flexential Colocation Facilities

News provided by

Flexential

10 Oct, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and scalable data center solutions, is excited to share that CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider of large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, will expand its data center footprint into two new co-location facilities in Hillsboro, Oregon and Douglasville, GA, both of which are owned and operated by Flexential. CoreWeave has established a state-of-the-art computing framework designed specifically to address the dynamic demands of machine learning, AI, VFX, rendering, and pixel streaming projects.   

The new Flexential Hills 4 Data Center
The new Flexential Hills 4 Data Center
An aerial view of construction at Flexential's Atlanta-Douglasville campus
An aerial view of construction at Flexential's Atlanta-Douglasville campus

"Flexential's expertise and proven track record of delivering high-density capacity on demand made them the prime pick for us," said Brian Venturo, Chief Technology Officer at CoreWeave. "These new data centers will build on the rapid growth that we've seen over the last year, delivering high wage jobs to the areas while also helping us meet the explosive demand for high performance cloud infrastructure to power AI workloads." 

The facilities feature 18MW power allocation, equally divided between the Georgia and Oregon markets. Additionally, Flexential seamlessly integrated advanced networking needs, including robust support for InfiniBand at 3600 Gbps. 

"Our alignment with CoreWeave is a testament to our mutual goal of providing next-gen computing resources. We're passionate about supporting their vision and facilitating their continued ascent," said Patrick Doherty, Chief Revenue Officer at Flexential. 

With this new partnership, CoreWeave will be able to continue optimizing its infrastructure efficiency and substantially curtailing compute costs. This while maintaining the agility to meet its customers' shifting needs. 

About Flexential: 

Flexential empowers the nation's most complex businesses on their journey to Hybrid IT by offering flexible and tailored solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100 Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through our interactive data center map.  

