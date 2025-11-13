Flexential Completes $800 Million Asset-Backed Securities Offering to Strengthen Financing Structure

Sixth and seventh issuances under the master trust extends the company's Green Finance Framework and demonstrates investor confidence

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has completed an $800 million asset-backed securities (ABS) offering to support its continued growth and investment strategy. It is the company's sixth and seventh series of ABS notes offered under its ABS master trust.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Flexential issued $800 million in green ABS notes, consisting of $555 million of term notes rated investment grade at A-, $195 million of term notes rated investment grade at A-, and $50 million of term notes rated BB-. The financing includes $605 million of notes with a five-year anticipated repayment date and $195 million of notes with a seven-year anticipated repayment date. Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of Flexential's outstanding ABS indebtedness and support the company's long-term financing strategy.

"Completing this ABS offering reflects investor confidence in Flexential's vision and the strength of our business model," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "It allows us to keep expanding capacity for enterprise and AI workloads, while continuing to deliver reliable infrastructure for the industries driving digital growth."

The offering was issued under Flexential's Green Finance Framework, which aligns with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)'s Green Bond Principles and the Green Loan Principles. These voluntary guidelines ensure transparency and consistency in the allocation of proceeds toward eligible green assets that deliver measurable environmental benefits.

"This transaction provides long-term flexibility to manage our capital structure and fund development as we pursue high-demand opportunities," said Garth Williams, Chief Financial Officer of Flexential. "Extending our ABS program under the Green Finance Framework reinforces our business model belief that strong financial performance and environmental responsibility can operate in parallel."

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Nothing herein is, or shall be, relied upon as a promise or representation as to future performance. The statements contained herein involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained herein. These statements may or may not be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. Any such forward-looking statements are based only on our current expectations, but inherently are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 40+ data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

