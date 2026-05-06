Corgi Enters the Buffer ETF Space with Three New Structured Buffer ETFs on Cboe BZX

Corgi lists CMAY, MAYC, and QQMY to offer investors built-in downside buffers with upside participation on U.S. equity and technology benchmarks.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and listing of three Structured Buffer ETFs on Cboe BZX Exchange, marking the firm's first entry into the buffer ETF space. The new funds are:

Corgi U.S. Equities 15% Structured Buffer ETF – May Series (Cboe BZX: CMAY)

Corgi U.S. Equities 10% Structured Buffer ETF – May Series (Cboe BZX: MAYC)

Corgi Growth & Technology 15% Structured Buffer ETF – May Series (Cboe BZX: QQMY)

Each fund uses FLEX Options to provide exposure to the price return of a reference ETF up to a cap, while seeking to buffer against a defined level of downside losses over an annual outcome period running from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027. All three funds carry a net expense ratio of 0.30%.

CMAY and MAYC reference the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), providing broad U.S. equity exposure with 15% and 10% downside buffers, respectively. QQMY references the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), offering growth and technology exposure with a 15% downside buffer.

"We're excited to bring Structured Buffer ETFs to our growing lineup," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "These funds are designed for investors who want to participate in market upside while having a built-in cushion against losses. Whether an investor is looking for broad S&P 500 exposure or wants to lean into Nasdaq-100 technology leaders, our buffer suite offers a defined-outcome approach at a competitive 30 basis point net expense ratio."

Shares of CMAY, MAYC, and QQMY are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Each Fund seeks to provide investors with returns that match the price return (excluding dividends) of its reference ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while providing a buffer against the first 10% or 15% (as applicable) of reference ETF losses over an approximately one-year outcome period. The buffer is before taking into account management fees and other fund fees.

The Funds' buffered strategy is designed to provide a buffer against losses of the reference ETF over an outcome period, but there is no assurance it will do so. The buffer is not principal protection. A shareholder may lose some or all of their investment, including the entire investment. The intended buffered outcome is generally sought only for shareholders who hold shares for the full outcome period. Investors who purchase shares after the FLEX Options are established, or sell shares before they expire, may experience returns that differ materially from the stated buffer and cap levels.

Each Fund's potential gains for an outcome period are limited by a maximum return level (the "Cap"). If the reference ETF appreciates by more than the Cap during an outcome period, the Fund will not participate in returns above the Cap. A new Cap is established at the beginning of each outcome period and is dependent on prevailing market conditions. The Cap may rise or fall from one outcome period to the next.

The Funds use FLEX Options that are issued and guaranteed for settlement by The Options Clearing Corporation ("OCC"). The Funds are subject to the risk that the OCC is unable or unwilling to meet its obligations. FLEX Options may trade in less liquid markets. The value of FLEX Options is influenced by changes in the reference ETF's share price, interest rates, volatility, and time remaining until expiration.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Funds are new with limited operating history.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. Control No.: COR56

Media Contact

Emily Yuan

COO

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301-693-2267

SOURCE Corgi Funds