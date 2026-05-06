Corgi Launches 28 Actively Managed Thematic ETFs on Cboe BZX

Corgi lists AV, XA, WATS, BAY, GLAM, BREW, BLCK, EYES, GNMX, JOUL, STYL, YUNG, GASZ, NYNY, DOCK, CQTM, CBOT, HULL, ODDZ, WNDR, WR, LATR, DIPR, CMAG, KYC, EUV, BZZ, and PTNT — offering single-ticker access to 28 differentiated investment themes at a net expense ratio of just 0.35%.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and listing of 28 actively managed thematic exchange-traded funds on Cboe BZX Exchange. The new funds give investors targeted exposure to themes spanning aerospace, AI cybersecurity, quantum computing, robotics, energy infrastructure, genomics, space, defense, consumer, fintech, and more — each at a net expense ratio of 0.35%.

Technology & Computing

Corgi AI Cybersecurity ETF (Cboe BZX: XA)

Corgi Crypto Infrastructure ETF (Cboe BZX: BLCK)

Corgi Data & Surveillance ETF (Cboe BZX: EYES)

Corgi Digital Banking & Fintech Infrastructure ETF (Cboe BZX: KYC)

Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF (Cboe BZX: EUV)

Corgi Mag 7 ETF (Cboe BZX: CMAG)

Corgi Quantum Computing ETF (Cboe BZX: CQTM)

Aerospace, Defense & Space

Corgi Aerospace & Commercial Aviation ETF (Cboe BZX: AV)

Corgi Drones & Urban Air Mobility ETF (Cboe BZX: BZZ)

Corgi Space & Satellite Communications ETF (Cboe BZX: DIPR)

Corgi U.S. War Machine ETF (Cboe BZX: WR)

Energy & Infrastructure

Corgi Battery Energy Storage Systems ETF (Cboe BZX: WATS)

Corgi High Voltage Grid Equipment ETF (Cboe BZX: JOUL)

Corgi Natural Gas Power & Turbines ETF (Cboe BZX: GASZ)

Industrials & Logistics

Corgi Ports, Rail & Freight ETF (Cboe BZX: DOCK)

Corgi Robots & Humanoids ETF (Cboe BZX: CBOT)

Corgi Shipping & Global Logistics ETF (Cboe BZX: HULL)

Healthcare & Science

Corgi Genomics & Precision Medicine ETF (Cboe BZX: GNMX)

Corgi Longevity Consumer ETF (Cboe BZX: YUNG)

Consumer & Lifestyle

Corgi Beauty, Skincare & Aesthetics ETF (Cboe BZX: GLAM)

Corgi Buy Now Pay Later ETF (Cboe BZX: LATR)

Corgi Coffee & Energy Drinks ETF (Cboe BZX: BREW)

Corgi IP Licensing & Royalties ETF (Cboe BZX: PTNT)

Corgi Lifestyle Brands ETF (Cboe BZX: STYL)

Corgi Sports Betting & Gambling ETF (Cboe BZX: ODDZ)

Corgi Travel & Leisure ETF (Cboe BZX: WNDR)

Geographic

Corgi Bay Area Based ETF (Cboe BZX: BAY)

Corgi NYC Based ETF (Cboe BZX: NYNY)

Each Fund seeks capital appreciation and invests at least 80% of its net assets in companies materially involved in its stated theme. The Funds employ a bottom-up security selection process combining fundamental analysis with thematic and quantitative screening, and may invest across all market capitalizations, including in foreign securities and ADRs. All 28 Funds are classified as non-diversified.

"This is the largest single-day ETF launch in Corgi's history and one of the largest thematic ETF launches ever," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "We designed each of these funds to give investors precise, transparent exposure to the themes reshaping the global economy — from quantum computing and AI cybersecurity to drones, robotics, and space infrastructure. These are themes investors care about but haven't had clean, dedicated access to until now."

All 28 funds are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X @thecorgicompany, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Each Fund is actively managed and seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies materially involved in the Fund's stated investment theme. Because each Fund concentrates its investments in a single theme or group of related industries, the Funds may be more sensitive to adverse economic, business, regulatory, or market developments affecting those industries than a fund that invests more broadly across multiple sectors, and performance may be more volatile.

Each Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Losses in a single issuer could have a proportionately greater adverse effect on a Fund's performance. The Funds may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-cap companies, which can be more volatile and less liquid than larger companies. The Funds may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts, which involve additional risks including currency fluctuations, political instability, and different regulatory and accounting standards.

The Funds may invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid investments, including passive, minority interests in special purpose vehicles. Illiquid investments can be harder to value and sell, particularly during periods of market stress.

The Adviser is newly registered and has limited experience managing registered funds. There is no long-term track record against which an investor may judge the Adviser. The Funds are new with limited or no operating history.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi.

Media Contact

Emily Yuan

COO

[email protected]

301-693-2267

SOURCE Corgi Funds