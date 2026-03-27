Corgi Insurance Acquires Corgi.com to Accelerate Its AI-Powered Insurance Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance today announced the acquisition of Corgi.com, securing the highly sought-after domain as the company continues to build the first fully integrated, AI-powered insurance carrier.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing Corgi's brand identity while establishing a single, memorable destination for customers, partners, and developers engaging with the platform.

Founded in San Francisco and incubated through Y Combinator, Corgi Insurance is redefining how insurance is built and distributed. The company is developing a full-stack insurance carrier powered by artificial intelligence, designed to automate underwriting, simplify coverage for businesses, and dramatically reduce the friction traditionally associated with purchasing insurance.

"Securing Corgi.com is an important step in building a global brand," said Nico Laqua, founder and CEO of Corgi. "As we continue to scale, having a simple, easy to find digital front door matters. Corgi.com will become the home of our community and the businesses we serve."

The move comes as Corgi Insurance experiences rapid growth and expanding industry attention. The company has raised $108 million in funding and is building what it describes as the first AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier: combining underwriting, policy management, and distribution into a single intelligent platform.

In addition to its technology platform, Corgi has also launched Corgi Cafe, San Francisco's first 24/7 cafe built for founders, builders, and creators seeking a third space to collaborate and build community.

With the acquisition of Corgi.com, the company plans to consolidate its products, developer tools, and educational resources into a single hub, while continuing to expand its presence across the insurance and technology ecosystem.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is a tech company building the first AI full-stack insurance carrier designed for the modern economy. Headquartered in San Francisco, Corgi leverages artificial intelligence to streamline underwriting, simplify policy management, and deliver faster, more accessible insurance products for businesses. Corgi Insurance has raised $108 million to date and is building infrastructure for the next generation of insurance.

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SOURCE Corgi Insurance