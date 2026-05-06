Corgi Raises $160 Million Series B to Continue Expanding Its Full-Stack Insurance Platform Into New Verticals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi announced today it has raised $160 million in Series B funding at a $1.3 billion valuation, advancing its mission to build the first AI-native, full-stack insurance platform for startups. The company was founded by Emily Yuan and Nico Laqua.

Corgi Series B Raise

The round was led by TCV, with participation from both existing and new investors including Oliver Jung, Leblon Capital, Kindred Ventures, Repeat VC, Zone 2 Ventures, Audeo Ventures, Quadri Ventures, First Order Fund, Vocal Ventures, Maiora Ventures, Nordstar, Seven Stars Ventures, Hexa Capital, Alpha Square Group, GSBackers, OurCrowd, Alumni Ventures, Global Growth Fund, and other strategic investors.

This financing builds on Corgi's previously announced $108 million across its seed and Series A rounds, backed by investors including Y Combinator, Kindred Ventures, Contrary, and more. Since receiving regulatory approval in July 2025, Corgi has launched what it describes as the first AI-native, full-stack insurance platform purpose-built for startups. This new funding brings Corgi's total amount raised to over $268 million.

The new capital will support the continued expansion of Corgi's startup insurance products, including broader coverage, deeper distribution, and ongoing investment in the AI systems that power underwriting, claims, and policy operations. The company is also moving into new verticals, beginning with trucking, where it plans to bring faster quoting, more adaptive risk models, and coverage aligned with real-world operations.

"Insurance is one of the largest industries in the world, but it's still built on infrastructure from centuries ago," said Emily Yuan, co-founder and COO of Corgi. "We started with property management and are expanding into trucking insurance, payroll, and small business, automating some of the hardest workflows in the real economy."

Corgi's long-term vision is to modernize one of the most complex sectors in financial services. Traditional insurance is fragmented across TPAs, MGAs, reinsurers, and carriers, resulting in slow processes, disconnected systems, and delayed decision-making. Corgi is rebuilding this stack from the ground up to enable faster decisions, streamlined operations, and real-time coverage.

"Where other companies might take the boring but safe path, Corgi will always dream bigger, accomplish more, and take more swings for the fences," said Nico Laqua, co-founder and CEO of Corgi. "We will for sure always be the most passionate, genuine, curious, and ambitious of any company."

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier built for startups. As a licensed carrier, Corgi designs and manages insurance end-to-end, using modern infrastructure and AI to power underwriting, policy management, and claims. The company delivers fast, flexible coverage tailored to how startups operate and scale.

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SOURCE Corgi Insurance