Corgi Launches AI Insurance Coverage to Protect Businesses When AI Goes Wrong

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in business operations, a new category of risk is emerging: one that traditional insurance policies were never designed to cover. Corgi has announced the launch of its AI Insurance Coverage, a purpose-built solution designed to protect companies from the real-world consequences of AI failures.

From autonomous agents making financial decisions to models generating customer-facing content, AI systems are no longer experimental—they are operational. But when these systems malfunction, produce biased outputs, or act unpredictably, the financial and legal exposure can be significant.

Corgi's AI Insurance Coverage is designed to fill those gaps.

"Businesses are moving fast with AI, but their insurance hasn't kept up," said Nico Laqua, co-founder and CEOat Corgi. "We built this product for the reality companies are already in, where AI is making decisions, taking actions, and sometimes making mistakes."

Rather than introducing a standalone policy, Corgi's solution integrates directly with existing Tech E&O policies and introduces a modular approach, allowing companies to tailor protection based on how they use AI.

The coverage is built to address a wide spectrum of AI-related scenarios, including issues stemming from biased algorithms, inaccurate or harmful generated content, misuse of training data, adversarial attacks on models, synthetic media, and autonomous system failures.

Rather than forcing companies into rigid policies, Corgi allows customers to select only the coverage modules relevant to their risk profile, ensuring they pay only for what they need.

The launch comes at a time when traditional insurers and regulators alike are grappling with how to handle AI-related incidents. In some cases, traditional carriers have begun excluding AI-related risks altogether, leaving businesses exposed.

Corgi's AI Insurance Coverage is available for technology companies, startups, and enterprises deploying AI in production environments.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi is an AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier built for startups. As a licensed carrier, Corgi designs and manages insurance end-to-end, using modern infrastructure and AI systems to power underwriting, policy management, and claims.

Media Contact

Erika Lee

Corgi

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Insurance