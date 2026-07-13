Corgi Insurance Expands Into Trucking, Modernizing Fleet Coverage With Industry Veterans

News provided by

Corgi

Jul 13, 2026, 19:46 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance announced its entry into the trucking insurance market, bringing its full-stack, AI-powered platform to one of the most operationally complex and underserved segments of commercial insurance. The move advances Corgi's mission to modernize insurance infrastructure by delivering faster, more responsive coverage to businesses.

Trucking operators face persistent challenges, including long waits for coverage, drawn-out claims settlements, and inaccurate pricing driven by fragmented data. Corgi addresses these issues, along with delayed COIs, limited access to documents, and a lack of transparency, through a technology-first approach designed to simplify the insurance experience.

Through a single platform, Corgi offers auto liability, cargo, and physical damage coverage, often delivering same-day policies. Rather than relying on generic industry averages and lengthy underwriting timelines, fleets gain faster access to tailored solutions aligned with how they operate.

Backed by an underwriting team with more than three decades of trucking insurance experience, Corgi combines industry expertise with automation and real-time data to deliver faster decisions and more responsive coverage.

Corgi is also integrating its insurance offering with trucking platform AtoB, embedding coverage alongside factoring, payments, telematics, and brokerage solutions to serve as an in-house insurance solution for its network.

"Trucking is the backbone of the economy, yet the insurance experience has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Drew Bregman, Head of Strategy at Corgi Trucking. "We're bringing real-time data, automation, and modern infrastructure to a market that deserves faster decisions, better service, and fairer prices, including flexible per-load coverage that allows carriers to pay for exactly what they need, when they need it."

With this new vertical, Corgi aims to deliver faster underwriting decisions, greater claims transparency, and a better experience for fleets of every size.

"I've spent my career working with fleets and know how outdated and frustrating the insurance process can be," said Charles McGuire, Trucking Underwriter at Corgi. "What excites me about Corgi is the opportunity to combine decades of industry experience with technology that delivers a faster, simpler, and better experience for carriers."

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

Media Contact

Erika Lee
[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Corgi Insurance Welcomes Robert E. Barlow Jr. as EVP of Partnerships to Drive Expansion in Community Association and Property & Casualty Insurance

Corgi Insurance Welcomes Robert E. Barlow Jr. as EVP of Partnerships to Drive Expansion in Community Association and Property & Casualty Insurance

Corgi Insurance today announced that Robert E. "Rob" Barlow Jr., a veteran insurance executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience, will ...
Corgi to List SK: A 2x Long SK Hynix ETF Launching July 13 at a 0.50% Expense Ratio, One of the Lowest Among Single-Stock 2x ETFs

Corgi to List SK: A 2x Long SK Hynix ETF Launching July 13 at a 0.50% Expense Ratio, One of the Lowest Among Single-Stock 2x ETFs

Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced that the Corgi SK 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: SK) is scheduled to list on Cboe BZX Exchange on July 13, 2026. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Insurance

Insurance

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics