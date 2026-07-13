Corgi Insurance Expands Into Trucking, Modernizing Fleet Coverage With Industry Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance announced its entry into the trucking insurance market, bringing its full-stack, AI-powered platform to one of the most operationally complex and underserved segments of commercial insurance. The move advances Corgi's mission to modernize insurance infrastructure by delivering faster, more responsive coverage to businesses.

Trucking operators face persistent challenges, including long waits for coverage, drawn-out claims settlements, and inaccurate pricing driven by fragmented data. Corgi addresses these issues, along with delayed COIs, limited access to documents, and a lack of transparency, through a technology-first approach designed to simplify the insurance experience.

Through a single platform, Corgi offers auto liability, cargo, and physical damage coverage, often delivering same-day policies. Rather than relying on generic industry averages and lengthy underwriting timelines, fleets gain faster access to tailored solutions aligned with how they operate.

Backed by an underwriting team with more than three decades of trucking insurance experience, Corgi combines industry expertise with automation and real-time data to deliver faster decisions and more responsive coverage.

Corgi is also integrating its insurance offering with trucking platform AtoB, embedding coverage alongside factoring, payments, telematics, and brokerage solutions to serve as an in-house insurance solution for its network.

"Trucking is the backbone of the economy, yet the insurance experience has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Drew Bregman, Head of Strategy at Corgi Trucking. "We're bringing real-time data, automation, and modern infrastructure to a market that deserves faster decisions, better service, and fairer prices, including flexible per-load coverage that allows carriers to pay for exactly what they need, when they need it."

With this new vertical, Corgi aims to deliver faster underwriting decisions, greater claims transparency, and a better experience for fleets of every size.

"I've spent my career working with fleets and know how outdated and frustrating the insurance process can be," said Charles McGuire, Trucking Underwriter at Corgi. "What excites me about Corgi is the opportunity to combine decades of industry experience with technology that delivers a faster, simpler, and better experience for carriers."

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

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SOURCE Corgi