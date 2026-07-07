Corgi to List SK: A 2x Long SK Hynix ETF Launching July 13 at a 0.50% Expense Ratio, One of the Lowest Among Single-Stock 2x ETFs

The Fund is designed to track 2x the daily performance of SK hynix, the memory chipmaker at the center of the AI hardware buildout, and joins Corgi's single-stock 2x lineup priced from 0.20% to 0.50%. These products are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks of daily leveraged investing.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced that the Corgi SK 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: SK) is scheduled to list on Cboe BZX Exchange on July 13, 2026. The Fund is not yet listed for trading, and the expected launch date is subject to change. The Fund is designed to track daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the American Depositary Receipt (ADR) of SK hynix Inc. (Nasdaq: SKHY).

The AI Memory Trade

SK hynix Inc. is one of the world's largest memory semiconductor suppliers and a leading producer of the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that AI accelerators depend on. The Fund is designed to give investors daily 2x exposure to this single name and is intended for sophisticated investors who monitor their positions daily.

Why Cost Matters in Leveraged ETFs

Single-stock 2x leveraged ETFs have historically carried relatively high expense ratios, averaging near 1.13% across the category, based on data from ETF Central.** In daily leveraged products, where positions are actively rebalanced and trading costs can affect fund expenses over time, costs are an important consideration for investors. The Corgi SK 2x Daily ETF will launch at a 0.50% net expense ratio, one of the lowest of any U.S.-listed single-stock 2x daily long ETF.*

"Costs are an important consideration for investors using daily leveraged ETFs, and our goal is to give investors access to leverage at a competitive cost," said Anthony Crinieri, Portfolio Manager at Corgi Funds. "SK joins a lineup of more than 144 ETFs designed to provide investors with broader access to leveraged investment strategies at competitive expense ratios."

Once listed, the Fund can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary. Leveraged ETFs involve significant risk and are designed primarily for sophisticated investors managing positions daily.

About Corgi

Founded in 2025, Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We are seeking to build the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not invest directly in the securities of SK hynix Inc.

Leveraged ETFs seek to provide a multiple of the daily performance of an underlying security or index, before fees and expenses. Due to daily compounding, returns over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from the stated multiple.

The Fund is designed to track daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its underlying security, for a single day, measured from one net asset value calculation to the next. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to the effects of compounding, the Fund's performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from two times (2x) the performance of the underlying security over the same period, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.

The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. A relatively small movement in the underlying security can result in a substantially larger movement in the value of the Fund's shares. The underlying ADR may experience heightened volatility, particularly in the initial period following its U.S. listing. The Fund uses derivatives, including swap agreements, to obtain leveraged exposure, which may expose the Fund to additional risks, including counterparty risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, and tracking error. The Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its exposure in a single issuer, so the Fund's performance depends heavily on the performance of that one security and will be more volatile than a diversified fund. The Fund is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leveraged investment strategies and who intend to monitor and manage their investments actively. The Fund is not intended for buy-and-hold investors.

Depositary Receipts Risk. The Fund obtains exposure through instruments referencing sponsored depositary receipts. A depositary receipt's market value may diverge from the underlying common stock because the two trade in different markets, hours, and currencies. Depositary receipts carry the credit, custody, and operational risk of the depositary bank, and currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won will affect their value.

SK hynix Inc. is not affiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC, Corgi, or Paralel Distributors, LLC, and has not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted the Fund and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.

The Fund is newly organized and has limited or no operating history. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

*Expense ratio comparisons are among U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETFs on a single underlying stock, based on net expense ratios obtained from publicly available information as displayed on ETF Central as of June 30, 2026. Expense ratios are subject to change and new funds may launch, which could affect these comparisons.

**Source: ETF Central, as of July 5, 2026. Universe: U.S.-listed 2x leveraged single-stock ETFs, screened from ETF Central's leveraged category, excluding Corgi funds, after removing incomplete and anomalous records. The Corgi SK 2x Daily ETF is not currently included in this universe, as the Fund has not yet launched. Net expense ratio, unweighted average. Expense ratios are subject to change.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. Control No.: COR119

Media Contact

Erika Lee

Corgi Insurance

[email protected]

Justin Graiber

Corgi Funds

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi