Corgi Insurance Welcomes Robert E. Barlow Jr. as EVP of Partnerships to Drive Expansion in Community Association and Property & Casualty Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance today announced that Robert E. "Rob" Barlow Jr., a veteran insurance executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience, will support the company's continued program expansion across community association, condominium, homeowners association, and broader property and casualty insurance markets.

Robert E. Barlow Jr.

Barlow brings deep expertise in specialty commercial insurance programs for community associations, including condominium, homeowners association, resort, active adult, high-rise, as well as other habitational risks. His experience aligns with Corgi's mission to modernize insurance infrastructure and deliver faster, more accessible coverage solutions for businesses and specialized markets.

"Rob's track record in both community association insurance and broader brokerage operations makes him an important voice as we continue building insurance products for complex, underserved segments of the market," said Nico Laqua, co-founder and CEO of Corgi. "His perspective will help us better understand the needs of brokers, property owners, associations, and businesses as we scale our platform."

Most recently, Barlow held a leadership role at RealManage Insurance Services, where he helped build their insurance division ground up, contributing to 20M of bound premium through focused sales execution and broker partnerships. He also played a central role in expanding operations nationally and developing insurance programs tailored to the needs of community associations.

Barlow has also held senior leadership positions with Acrisure, NFP Property & Casualty, Brown & Brown Insurance, and Wachovia Insurance (Now Wells Fargo). Across those organizations, he managed operations ranging from $1.5 million to $30 million in revenue, oversaw as many as five offices and 52 employees, and led teams responsible for substantial annual new business production.

His career achievements include building a book of business from the ground up to $20 million in annual insurance premium, improving operating efficiency through office integration and cost controls, and maintaining strong profit margins while expanding market presence. His leadership philosophy has centered on protecting clients with strong coverage solutions while navigating pricing pressure, capacity constraints, and changing market conditions.

"Community association insurance is a highly specialized market where coverage quality, carrier relationships, and operational execution matter," said Barlow. "I'm excited to support Corgi as it applies technology, underwriting intelligence, and modern infrastructure to create better insurance experiences."

About Corgi

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Corgi gives carriers, programs, and distribution partners the infrastructure to underwrite, place, and service coverage faster than legacy systems allow. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

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SOURCE Corgi