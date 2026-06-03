Corgi Launches 35 ETFs on Cboe BZX - Including the Lowest-Cost Suite of 2x Daily ETFs on the Market

Corgi lists WX, BRZX, CCPX, WEBX, EMXX, XEUR, XW, TAJX, VOOX, MGKX, XVO, VBX, KRWX, XTAI, USX, XBIX, XLYX, XLPX, XLEX, XLFX, XVUG, XLVX, XLIX, XPAV, XLBX, XIWC, XHOA, XKRE, XSEM, XLKX, XLUX, XCOM, XAGI, EUVX, and OWN - offering 2x daily leveraged exposure across U.S. equities, international markets, sectors, and thematics at an expense ratio of just 0.45%, with select funds as low as 0.20%, alongside the Inside Ownership 100 ETF, a passive index strategy at 0.49%. Investors should review the prospectus for complete expense ratio information.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi announced the launch and listing of 35 ETFs on Cboe BZX Exchange, including 34 leveraged 2x Daily ETFs and the Inside Ownership 100 ETF (OWN), making it one of the largest single-day ETF launches. The 2x Daily ETFs give investors potential amplified daily exposure (2x), nearly all at an expense ratio of 0.45%. Two funds - the Corgi All World 2x Daily ETF (WX) and the Corgi U.S. Large-Cap 2x Daily ETF (VOOX) - carry an expense ratio of 0.20%, making them believed to be the lowest-cost 2x ETFs on the market based on etf.com screening as of May 31, 2026.*

The leveraged suite spans global, international, U.S. broad market, and U.S. sector funds, as well as the Corgi AGIX 2x Daily ETF (XAGI) and the Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics 2x Daily ETF (EUVX), a leveraged companion to the firm's flagship EUV fund. The portfolio of the Corgi AGIX 2x Daily ETF may include indirect or minority exposure to private companies such as SpaceX and Anthropic. Private holdings are illiquid and difficult to value.

The Inside Ownership 100 ETF (OWN) seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Inside Ownership 100 Index. The Fund uses a passive indexing approach and carries an expense ratio of 0.49%.

"We believe leveraged ETFs have been expensive for far too long - we're re-rating the entire cost structure with our batch of leveraged products," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO.

All 35 funds are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary. Leveraged ETFs involve significant risk and are designed primarily for sophisticated investors managing positions daily.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're seeking to build the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Each leveraged Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its reference asset. The leveraged Funds do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to the effects of compounding, each leveraged Fund's performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from two times (2x) the performance of the reference asset over the same period, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.

The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. The leveraged Funds use derivatives, including swap agreements, to obtain leveraged exposure, which may expose the Funds to additional risks, including counterparty risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, and tracking error. The leveraged Funds are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leveraged investment strategies and who intend to monitor and manage their investments actively. The leveraged Funds are not intended for buy-and-hold investors.

The Inside Ownership 100 ETF seeks to track the performance of the Inside Ownership 100 Index. The Index selects and weights the 100 S&P 500 companies with the highest insider-ownership value, subject to concentration constraints, and rebalances quarterly. The Fund uses a passive indexing approach and is classified as non-diversified.

The Funds may concentrate their investments in specific sectors, industries, or geographic regions and may be more sensitive to adverse developments affecting those areas than a fund that invests more broadly. Certain Funds invest in foreign securities, which involve additional risks including currency fluctuations, political instability, and different regulatory standards. Certain Funds invest in commodity-linked instruments, which are subject to commodity price volatility. Certain Funds may invest in private placements and other illiquid investments. The Corgi AGIX 2x Daily ETF may hold minority interests in private companies. Private holdings are illiquid and difficult to value.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Funds are new with limited operating history.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

*Source: etf.com. Universe: 615 U.S.-listed 1940 Act ETFs providing leveraged daily long exposure (as screened). Net expense ratios were obtained from publicly available information as displayed on etf.com. Peer group average net expense ratio 1.12%. Expense ratios are subject to change. As of May 31, 2026.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. COR71

Media Contact

Erika Lee

Corgi Funds

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Funds