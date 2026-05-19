Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF (EUV) Surpasses $150 Million in Assets Under Management Within Two Weeks of Launch

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced that the Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF (Cboe BZX: EUV) has surpassed $150 million in assets under management (AUM), reaching the milestone less than two weeks after its May 6, 2026 launch.

The rapid asset growth may reflect increased investor interest in companies tied to the photonics and light-based technology ecosystem used in semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

"Everyone is talking about AI chips, but almost nobody is talking about the technologies that make them possible," said Nico Laqua, CEO of Corgi. "Extreme ultraviolet lithography is how every advanced chip on earth gets printed, and semiconductor photonics is how those chips actually talk to each other. EUV gives investors direct access to the companies building this critical layer of the technology stack."

About the Fund

EUV is an actively managed ETF that invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies materially involved in the development, deployment, and operation of photonics and light-based technologies. The fund spans the full photonics value chain, from extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, photoresist manufacturers, and metrology and process control tools to lasers, optics, optical components and photonic integrated circuits, fiber-optic and optical networking equipment supporting data centers, AI infrastructure, and telecommunications, imaging, sensing, and lidar technologies, and enabling software, control electronics, and specialty materials used in photonics systems.

The Fund holds approximately 40 positions, with top holdings including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (9.70%), ASML Holding (7.88%), Corning (5.03%), Lam Research (4.91%), Applied Materials (4.91%), Lumentum (4.36%), Ciena (4.15%), KLA (4.05%), Coherent (4.01%), and MACOM (3.38%) as of 5/18/26. Holdings are subject to change without notice.

The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.35%.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI financial infrastructure company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're seeking to build the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF Risk. The Corgi Lithography & Semiconductor Photonics ETF is subject to the investment risks associated with companies materially involved in photonics and light-based technologies, including EUV lithography systems and related semiconductor manufacturing equipment, lasers and laser systems, optical components, silicon photonics, optical networking equipment, imaging and sensing technologies, and specialty materials used in photonics systems. Because the Fund concentrates in photonics and semiconductor equipment companies, its performance will depend to a greater extent on semiconductor industry capital expenditure cycles, geopolitical trade restrictions affecting technology exports, the pace of advanced chip node adoption, data center infrastructure buildout, and the financial health of a concentrated customer base of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturers. Export controls on advanced lithography and chip-making technology continue to evolve and could materially restrict the addressable market for key portfolio holdings. The photonics industry includes early-stage companies with emerging commercial applications in areas such as lidar, silicon photonics, and photonic integrated circuits that may face uncertain adoption timelines and competitive pressure. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, increasing issuer-specific risk.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Losses in a single issuer could have a proportionately greater adverse effect on a Fund's performance. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-cap companies, which can be more volatile and less liquid than larger companies. The Fund may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts, which involve additional risks including currency fluctuations, political instability, and different regulatory and accounting standards.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid investments, including passive, minority interests in special purpose vehicles. Illiquid investments can be harder to value and sell, particularly during periods of market stress.

The Adviser is newly registered and has limited experience managing registered funds. There is no long-term track record against which an investor may judge the Adviser. The Fund is newly organized and has limited or no operating history. It may take time for the Fund to attract sufficient assets, build secondary-market liquidity, and achieve investment and trading efficiencies.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. and Corgi. Control No.: COR63

Media Contact:

Erika Lee

Corgi

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Funds