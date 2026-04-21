Corian® Design Introduces 2026 Color Collection, Expanding What Designers Can Achieve with Nature-Inspired Surfaces

New aesthetics across solid surface and quartz bring movement, warmth, and design flexibility to commercial interiors

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corian® Design introduces its 2026 Color Collection, Nature in Motion, a new range of aesthetics across Corian® Solid Surface and Corian® Quartz. Inspired by the movement and warmth of natural materials, the collection is designed to give architects and designers greater freedom to use nature‑inspired surfaces in commercial applications where traditional materials often limit design possibilities.

At the center of the launch is a new Travertine aesthetic in two colors, developed to capture the movement, tonal variation, and layered depth of natural stone. The aesthetic allows designers to achieve the look of travertine in applications where natural stone can restrict design possibilities, including seamless vertical surfaces, integrated elements, and high‑use environments.

Inspired by the concept of Nature in Motion, the collection reflects a shift toward materials that introduce warmth, visual softness, and a sense of movement into interior spaces. The palette includes flowing patterns, layered neutrals, and rich brown and mocha tones.

"Designers are looking for materials that allow them to fully realize their vision without compromise," said Condylia Courtney, Global Business Director, Corian® Design. "This collection delivers the warmth and movement designers seek from natural materials, while enabling applications and performance that traditional materials often restrict."

The 2026 introduction includes seven new Corian® Solid Surface aesthetics and two new Corian® Quartz colors, expanding the Corian® Design portfolio with complementary materials that support a wide range of applications and design intent.

Corian® Solid Surface enables continuous forms, curved geometries, and integrated elements, allowing designers to extend these new aesthetics beyond countertops into vertical surfaces, feature walls, and custom installations or design elements within the space. Corian® Quartz provides depth and pattern for high‑traffic surfaces, offering a coordinated palette across material types.

Developed to support the ever-growing healthcare, hospitality, food service, and education environments, the new colors are designed to perform under daily use while helping create more welcoming and engaging spaces.

Together, the 2026 Color Collection expands what designers can achieve with surface materials — allowing them to bring their vision to life without the constraints that often accompany traditional surfaces.

About Corian® Design

Corian® Design is a global organization which creates, manufactures, and markets advanced materials, products, and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian® brand and the Make your Space™ tagline, its materials, products, and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality, and durability. To learn more about Corian® Design: https://www.corian.com.

About DuPont

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SOURCE DuPont