Corian® Design Unveils Nature-Inspired Innovation with the 2024 Color Launch of Corian® Quartz

Corian® Quartz adds new aesthetics to its North American portfolio

Embark on a transformative journey with the new collections of Corian® Quartz, where each look is a testament to the boundless wonders of our world. The new aesthetics include a canvas of looks that suggest the many inspirations found in nature, from calm to daring. These six versatile looks promise to seamlessly integrate the essence of nature into every design vision, fostering a sense of awe and wonder with each inspired creation.

Quartzite Collection: Stunning new Quartzite looks with multidirectional veining and visual depth are combined with the high-performance benefits of engineered quartz.

Smoked Quartzite: Immerse yourself in radiant allure, where wispy, omni-directional veins dance gracefully across a luxurious dark and light gray background, which evokes a sense of depth.

Estate Quartzite: Elevate your surroundings with this striking new quartzite look where blue and brown veins intertwine delicately over a cool white and gray background.

Iconic Stone Collection: Inspired by nature's timeless and majestic looks of Calacatta and classic stone.

London Royal: Experience the delicate light gray veins meandering gracefully through a white background, capturing the essence of sophistication, opulence, and boundless style reminiscent of the illustrious city itself.

Calacatta Medallion: Intricate gold and gray veining delicately dances across a crisp white background, evoking the classic stone look of Calacatta.

Elegant Neutrals Collection: Inspired by nature's soft stretches of earth that encourage quiet and calm, these colors coordinate well with a variety of design styles and cabinetry and are both affordable and beautiful.

Hushed Gray: Soft gray tones enveloped by subtle particles evoke a sense of serenity, offering a versatile design that seamlessly bridges the gap between classic charm and modern industrial allure.

Quiet White: A white with slight warmth and light particulates which add depth and texture, this versatile design harmonizes effortlessly with a spectrum of colors and wood stains.

To learn more about this new collection, visit the New Corian® Quartz Aesthetics To find a distributor, visit our distributor page.

