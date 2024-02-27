CorNeat EverPatch Hits the US Market: Farewell to Traditional Ocular Tissue Grafts

News provided by

CorNeat Vision

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Feedback from leading surgeons suggest a paradigm shift in glaucoma shunt and ocular surface surgeries

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CorNeat Vision, a leader in innovative medical device solutions, proudly introduces the CorNeat EverPatch, a pioneering synthetic tissue-integrating matrix designed to revolutionize ophthalmic surgeries. Endorsed by leading surgeons across the US, this FDA-cleared device represents a significant leap forward in addressing complications related to surgical interventions of the ocular surface.

Continue Reading
CorNeat EverPatch at 12 months follow up
CorNeat EverPatch at 12 months follow up

The CorNeat EverPatch is a synthetic tissue substitute for ocular surface surgeries, offering a unique combination of features that provide a significant advantage over existing tissue grafts, which degrade over time. Its novel structure enables seamless integration with surrounding tissue without triggering a chronic foreign body response, and its non-degradability permanently reinforces the ocular surface. The CorNeat EverPatch is poised to provide an optimal solution for reinforcing tissue over glaucoma drainage devices, addressing complications such as tube exposure that often require reoperation. At only one hundred microns thick, the device is significantly thinner than tissue grafts, allowing it to conform better to the eye wall.

Dr. Gilad Litvin, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at CorNeat Vision, emphasizes the safety and efficacy of the CorNeat EverPatch, stating, "Our synthetic tissue substitute is tear-resistant, non-degradable, and completely bio-compatible, with no observed chronic inflammatory response that exists around tissue grafts. We are tracking over one hundred devices that we supplied to 25 US ophthalmic centers in the past couple of months, with excellent feedback. We are confident that the CorNeat EverPatch will set a new standard of care in ocular surgeries necessitating scleral reinforcement."

Distinguished surgeon Dr. Jason Bachrach, Medical Director at North Bay Eye Associates added, "In a recent glaucoma surgery, I used the CorNeat EverPatch to cover an Ahmed valve and was delighted to experience how easy it was to handle and suture. It is significantly thinner than sclera or cornea, which is a notable advantage. Following the surgery, as well as two months post op, the patient's eye looked great. The fact the device is translucent leads to a truly aesthetic result."

Now commercially available in the United States and select countries, CorNeat Vision is excited to showcase the CorNeat EverPatch at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meetings.

About CorNeat Vision: CorNeat Vision is dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, tissue-integrating implants that advance ophthalmic surgery. With a commitment to excellence and patient care, CorNeat Vision's products, including the CorNeat EverPatch, the CorNeat KPro – a clinical stage artificial cornea, and the CorNeat eShunt – a glaucoma drainage device, aim to transform the landscape of ophthalmic care worldwide.

For more information, visit CorNeat Vision.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347346/CorNeat_EverPatch.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972189/CorNeat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CorNeat Vision

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.