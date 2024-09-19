CORNELIUS NURSERY OPENS 6TH HOUSTON-AREA LOCATION IN RICHMOND - KATY FULSHEAR

"Texas Treasure" nursery to host grand opening event on Oct. 4

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery, the leading gardening and landscaping destination for Houston-area homeowners and recent recipient of the Texas Treasure Business award, is celebrating its latest Houston-metro location. The grand opening event starts at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at The Crossing at Katy Fulshear.

The new three-acre nursery is located at 26710 FM 1093 Road in Richmond next to Xscape Theatre. Cornelius Nursery offers a vast selection of Texas-grown pumpkins, fall color, fresh trees and shrubs, lush indoor plants and stylish pottery, plus an array of seasonal home decor and gifts.

The grand opening weekend will kick off with a rope-cutting event at 11:30 a.m., when employees, elected officials and the local community will come together to commemorate the new location. Customers who sign up for Calloway's Blooming Rewards will have a chance to win door prizes, including a fall front porch package. Valued at $120, the seasonal package includes a straw bale, one bunch of corn stalks, jack o' lanterns, a fairytale pumpkin, a white pumpkin and a six-inch croton. Throughout the month, free pie pumpkins will be available (while supplies last) for kids to take home and decorate.

"Our new Katy Fulshear nursery further cements our roots in the Houston area, just in time for the fall planting season," said Cornelius Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "We have everything area residents need to refresh their gardens, landscaping, patios and porches through Thanksgiving and into the holidays. We're excited to serve this growing community."

Cornelius Nursery offers popular and unique plants that are well-suited to the Houston climate and expert landscaping and gardening advice from Texas Certified Nursery Professionals. The Katy Fulshear location hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information on Cornelius Nursery and the new Katy Fulshear location, the services they offer, including Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation, visit https://www.calloways.com/cornelius/ .

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With six locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation, to help customers beautify any exterior space. Cornelius Nursery was recently named a Texas Treasure Business for its exceptional historical contributions to the state's economic growth and prosperity. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

SOURCE Cornelius Nursery