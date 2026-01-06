Corner Bakery Cafe Celebrates National Soup Month with Free Soup Catering Offer and Limited-Time Flavor

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating National Soup Month by rewarding catering guests with extra comfort and value. For a limited time, guests who place a $200 catering order will receive a complimentary soup that serves six, making it easier than ever to warm up meetings, events, and group gatherings. The month-long celebration is highlighted by the comeback of the Cheesy Enchilada Soup for a limited time.

"National Soup Month is about bringing people together around comforting, craveable food," said Erin Hasselgreen. "With our limited-time soup flavor and a special catering promotion, we're making it easy for guests to enjoy warmth and flavor all month long."

Soup has long been a cornerstone of the Corner Bakery Cafe menu, with a lineup of classic favorites prepared fresh and served daily. During National Soup Month, guests can explore the full selection, including Roasted Tomato Basil, Loaded Baked Potato, Chicken Noodle, and Cheddar Broccoli, making it the perfect time to enjoy their favorite or discover a new seasonal rotation.

The catering offer applies to qualifying catering orders with a $200 minimum subtotal (before tax and delivery) of Corner Bakery Cafe's classic soups, including Roasted Tomato Basil, Loaded Baked Potato, Chicken Noodle, and Cheddar Broccoli, placed January 1–31. Cheesy Enchilada Soup is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok

