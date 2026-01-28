Warm, Flaky Croissants and One-Day Deals at Corner Bakery Jan. 30

Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating National Croissant Day with special offers on specialty and classic croissants. Post this

"Croissants are a bakery staple and a guest favorite," said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "National Croissant Day gives us a chance to offer our guests something special at a great value, whether they prefer a savory sandwich or a classic pastry."

Known for its made-from-scratch recipes and quality ingredients, Corner Bakery offers a selection of croissant sandwiches perfect for breakfast or lunch, including the DC Chicken Salad Croissant, the Bacon & Egg Croissant, and the Ham or Turkey Swiss Croissant. Guests can also enjoy flaky chocolate or round croissants for an effortless morning treat or afternoon pick-me-up.

"We love finding simple ways to delight our guests," added Hasselgreen. "A great croissant is the kind of indulgence everyone can get behind."

The National Croissant Day offer is valid all day Friday, January 30, at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations. To confirm participation, contact your local cafe.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

