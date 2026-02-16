National Muffin Day Belongs at Corner Bakery: All Muffins Just $2 on February 20

A one-day, all-flavor celebration featuring freshly baked favorites

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating National Muffin Day with a simple, delicious deal guests won't want to miss. On Friday, February 20, guests can enjoy any muffin for just $2 at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations.

"If there's a day to celebrate muffins, it belongs at Corner Bakery," said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "We bake them fresh every day, in a full lineup of classic and seasonal flavors, and on February 20 we're making it easier than ever to celebrate with $2 muffins all day long."

Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating National Muffin Day with a simple, delicious deal guests won't want to miss.

Perfect for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or a sweet pick-me-up, Corner Bakery Cafe offers a variety of freshly baked muffin flavors, including Blueberry, Chocolate, Cinnamon Crumb, Cranberry Orange, Banana, Pumpkin, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

"Muffins are one of those timeless bakery items that never go out of style," added Hasselgreen. "They're comforting, versatile, and always satisfying."

The National Muffin Day offer is valid all day Friday, February 20, at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations. To confirm participation, guests should contact their local cafe.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe