Corner Bakery Cafe Offers Free Sandwich Combo for Administrative Professionals Day

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 22, administrative professionals who visit participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations nationwide will receive a FREE DC Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo, complete with chips and a drink. Back by popular demand after last year's successful sandwich giveaway, this year's offer has been expanded to include a full combo meal as a thank-you.

On Wednesday, April 22, administrative professionals who visit participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations nationwide will receive a FREE DC Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo, complete with chips and a drink.

"Administrative professionals are often the backbone of an organization, keeping everything on track behind the scenes," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "National Administrative Professionals Day is the perfect opportunity to recognize their hard work and show appreciation with a fresh, satisfying meal."

The DC Chicken Salad Sandwich remains one of Corner Bakery Cafe's most popular menu favorites, featuring tender chicken breast blended with crisp celery, green apple, red onion, dried currants, and toasted almonds in a creamy dressing, served on freshly baked bread with lettuce and tomato.

The free combo offer gives teams a meaningful way to recognize the administrative professionals who help keep workplaces running.

For more information about Corner Bakery Cafe, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

* Offer valid April 22, 2026, for administrative professionals at participating locations. Limit one free DC Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo per guest. No purchase necessary. Offer not valid at locations in El Paso, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, or Utah. Pricing, participation, and availability may vary.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe