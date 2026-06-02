Corner Bakery Cafe Serves Up an Easy Win for Summer Sports Teams

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between little league games, soccer tournaments, swim meets and summer practices, feeding the whole team can quickly become one more thing for families to plan. This summer, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping make group meals easier with a limited-time catering offer designed for sports teams, camp lunches and seasonal gatherings.

Throughout June, guests can receive $30 off catering orders of $350 or more, making it easier to feed the whole crew with crowd-pleasing options for players, coaches, parents and guests.

This summer, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping make group meals easier with a limited-time catering offer designed for sports teams, camp lunches and seasonal gatherings.

"Team meals should feel simple, not like another item on a parent's to-do list," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "Corner Bakery Catering gives families, coaches and team organizers an easy way to serve fresh, satisfying meals for groups of all ages, with vegetarian options and customizable selections that can work for different tastes and preferences."

Corner Bakery Cafe's catering menu features a variety of fresh, crowd-pleasing favorites, including:

Assorted breakfast trays and fresh-baked pastries

Signature sandwiches and panini trays

Fresh salads and soups

Hot pasta dishes

Sweet treats and beverage packages

The limited-time catering offer is available throughout June at participating locations. To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe