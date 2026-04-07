Corner Bakery Cafe Takes the Bite Out of Tax Week with 15% Off Catering

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tax Day approaches, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping workplaces and groups stay fueled with a limited-time catering offer designed to make busy days easier during one of the year's most demanding deadlines.

From April 10 through April 15, guests will receive 15% off catering orders, making it easier to serve fresh, kitchen-crafted favorites during long workdays, office meetings, and last-minute filing sessions.

As Tax Day approaches, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping workplaces and groups stay fueled with a limited-time catering offer designed to make busy days easier during one of the year’s most demanding deadlines.

"Tax Day can be a stressful time for workplaces and families managing deadlines," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "With comforting favorites like fresh sandwiches, salads, and bakery classics, Corner Bakery helps make group meals simple during a busy week."

Corner Bakery Cafe's catering menu features a variety of breakfast, lunch, and snack options ideal for busy workdays, office meetings, and deadline-driven teams, including:

Assorted breakfast trays and fresh-baked pastries

Signature sandwiches and panini trays

Fresh salads and soups

Hot pasta dishes

Sweet treats and beverage packages

In addition to the Tax Week promotion, Corner Bakery Cafe will offer free delivery on catering orders placed April 20 through April 24 at participating locations.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe