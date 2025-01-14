Corner Bakery Takes the Lead as the Panini Authority with New Green Chile Chicken Panini and Sizzling $6 Panini Deal

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe®, heating up the culinary scene, stepping confidently into its role as the Panini Authority with a bold new offering sure to leave mouths watering and grills sizzling. To celebrate its panini expertise, the brand is unveiling the Green Chile Chicken Panini, a zesty new creation guaranteed to ignite taste buds and spark joy.

The $6 panini promotion is available dine in, online and to go only. Not valid with third party delivery services.

This delectable addition features all white meat chicken, smoky hatch green chiles, juicy tomato, creamy ranch slaw and a thick layer of gooey cheddar cheese sandwiched between our sourdough bread. Like all of Corner Bakery's paninis, the Green Chile Chicken Panini is pressed and grilled golden brown and delicious to order.

To kick off the celebration, Corner Bakery is rolling out a limited-time $6 Panini Deal from January 13 through January 19. Guests can savor the Green Chile Chicken Panini or choose from any of Corner Bakery's irresistible paninis, all for just $6. Whether it's for a satisfying breakfast to start the day, a lunch break indulgence or a quick dinner fix, there's never been a better time to explore the panini menu.

"We've always been passionate about creating crave-worthy meals that bring people together," said Melanie Barichivich, senior vice president and head of marketing at Corner Bakery. "With our Panini Authority campaign, we're celebrating what we do best — crafting hot, melty, perfectly pressed paninis that make every bite unforgettable. And the Green Chile Chicken Panini? It's our way of taking panini love to the next level."

Don't miss your chance to try the Green Chile Chicken Panini and enjoy the $6 Panini Deal while it lasts. Stop by your nearest Corner Bakery and let the Panini Authority show you how it's done.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok.

*Pricing varies by location.

**The $6 panini promotion is available from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, at participating locations.

*** The $6 panini promotion is available dine in, online and to go only. Not valid with third party delivery services.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe