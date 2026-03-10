Corner Bakery Tips Off March Madness with $30 Off Catering Orders

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As March Madness approaches, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping groups stay energized with a limited-time catering deal designed for tailgates, watch parties, tournament gatherings, and corporate meetings throughout the season.

Guests will receive $30 off any catering orders of $300 or more, making it easier than ever to serve fresh, kitchen-crafted favorites during busy game days, office watch parties, and team gatherings.

"March Madness is one of the biggest moments for group gatherings and watch parties," said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "With fresh sandwiches, salads, and bakery favorites, Corner Bakery is ready to help guests fuel the meeting madness all tournament long."

Corner Bakery Cafe's catering menu features a variety of breakfast, lunch, and snack options ideal for groups of all sizes, including:

Assorted breakfast trays and fresh-baked pastries

Signature sandwiches and panini trays

Fresh salads and soups

Hot pasta dishes

Sweet treats and beverage packages

The limited-time offer is available at participating locations. To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or contact your local cafe. Guests can also follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

