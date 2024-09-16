Cornerstone Capital Bank Among Fastest Growing Banks in the Nation

Company celebrates two years of growth and innovation

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after its formation, Cornerstone Capital Bank, a preeminent national provider of mortgage origination and servicing solutions and consumer, commercial and institutional banking services, has defied market trends to become one of the fastest growing banks in the country.

In 2022, Cornerstone Home Lending acquired Roscoe Bank to create Cornerstone Capital Bank, the highest initially capitalized bank in Texas history. Since then, Cornerstone Capital Bank's total assets have grown over 50%, from $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024. So far in 2024, the company's loan originations have increased 12%, its subservicing business has grown 33%, and its banking deposits have grown by 21%.

"Our merger with Roscoe State Bank catapulted our growth and innovation across multiple lines of business," said Scott Almy, Cornerstone president and CEO. "Today, our diverse range of financial products and services not only strengthens our balance sheet, but also enables us to better serve our customers and communities. It's exciting to see how far we've come, but we're just getting started."

Other milestones recently achieved by the company include:

A diversified and stable deposit base of $1.3 billion in 2Q 2024, over 85% of which is FDIC insured

in 2Q 2024, over 85% of which is FDIC insured Regulatory capital over $339 million

Ranked 17 th nationally in Scotsman Guide's 2024 Top Mortgage Lenders List

nationally in Scotsman Guide's 2024 Top Mortgage Lenders List Strengthened sources of excess liquidity

Yield on earnings assets, asset quality and non-interest income as a percent of assets in the top 25% of banking peers

Mortgage servicing rating of "RPS3" and rating outlook of "Positive" as affirmed by Fitch Ratings

Top 1% on Glassdoor for workplace satisfaction and overall employee experience

Cornerstone recently introduced high-yield digital personal banking services and plans to introduce similar leading treasury management products by the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also added eight new executives to its leadership team over the past month, a reflection of its commitment to growth and delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

"I'm passionate about building a financial services franchise worthy of Cornerstone's legacy values," said Almy. "With our great team and an award-winning culture, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of serving more than one million families, businesses and institutions nationally."

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Capital Bank is a premier national provider of mortgage finance and servicing solutions and banking services to businesses and consumers. The organization's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone has served families and businesses in more than 600,000 mortgage financing, commercial financing and deposit account relationships. Cornerstone holds certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status, is recognized as "Top Workplace" in major markets, and has earned multiple Best Workplaces™ awards. Formed through the 2022 merger of Cornerstone Home Lending and Roscoe Bank, Cornerstone Capital Bank has a combined operating history dating back to 1906. Upon merger closing, Cornerstone was the highest capitalized new bank in Texas history. For more information, visit www.cornerstonecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Cornerstone Contact:

TL Nguyen

Vice President of Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank