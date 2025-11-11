Ironcrest Mortgage Brings Strength and Southern Hospitality to Home Financing

Cornerstone Capital Bank and Stone Martin Builders launch Ironcrest Mortgage across Alabama

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank, a national leader in mortgage lending, loan servicing, and consumer and commercial banking, has partnered with Stone Martin Builders, one of Alabama's most respected home builders, to launch Ironcrest Mortgage.

This strategic joint venture merges Cornerstone's nearly four decades of mortgage lending expertise with Stone Martin Builders' legacy of crafting sustainable, customizable homes. Ironcrest Mortgage will deliver a high-touch, high-trust lending experience tailored to Alabama homebuyers.

Led by industry veterans from both Cornerstone and Stone Martin Builders, Ironcrest Mortgage was created to make home financing welcoming and seamless. The brand name reflects this commitment: "Iron" symbolizes resilience and reliability, while "Crest" represents legacy and quality. Together, Ironcrest embodies strength that meets care, offering homebuyers confidence at every step of their journey.

"We're excited to merge Cornerstone's proven national lending platform with Stone Martin's deep roots and dedication to durable, custom construction," said Trey Bell, Cornerstone's Builder Division President. "This partnership enables us to offer homebuyers a truly integrated experience, from selecting their energy-smart home to securing the right financing."

"At Stone Martin, every detail matters, from the design of our homes to the experience of buying one," said John Manasco, COO of Stone Martin Builders. "Ironcrest Mortgage extends that same level of care and attention into the financing process, giving buyers a partner they can trust from the first handshake to the front door."

Ironcrest Mortgage offers a comprehensive suite of loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans, serving buyers at various price points throughout the state of Alabama. The company's focus on first-time buyers, move-up buyers, military families, and repeat homeowners reflects its commitment to delivering fast, transparent, and personalized financing solutions tailored to the communities it serves.

Cornerstone currently operates more than 15 mortgage joint ventures and maintains over 100 builder relationships nationwide. By forming true partnerships that prioritize builder success and the homebuyer journey, the bank is driving measurable results: higher capture rates, shorter turn times, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

"The forming of Ironcrest shows what's possible when a national lender and a respected regional builder unite around a shared mission, creating seamless homeownership experiences that make a real difference in our communities," Mike Iorio, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cornerstone, said. Visit houseloan.com/builder to learn more about Cornerstone's builder partnership models.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Capital Bank is a premier national provider of residential mortgage financing, loan servicing, and a full range of consumer, commercial, and institutional banking services. The organization's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone has served families and businesses in more than 500,000 mortgage financing, commercial financing, and deposit account relationships. Cornerstone holds certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status, is recognized as "Top Workplace" in major markets and has earned multiple Best Workplaces™ awards. Formed through the 2022 merger of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone Capital Bank has a combined operating history dating back to 1906. Upon merger closing, Cornerstone was the highest capitalized new bank in Texas history. For more information, visit www.cornerstonecapital.com .

