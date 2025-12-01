Cornerstone Capital Bank Appoints Tony Taveekanjana as VP of Market Expansion

Industry leader with 20+ years of experience to head national retail growth strategy

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank, with its home office in Houston, Texas, has named Tony Taveekanjana as Vice President of Growth and Market Expansion of its retail home lending unit, Cornerstone Home Lending. With over two decades of mortgage and banking experience, Taveekanjana will spearhead national expansion efforts and forge strategic partnerships.

In his role within Cornerstone's National Retail Division, Taveekanjana, also known as "Tony T.," will identify and launch new markets while strengthening existing high-growth regions. He will play a pivotal role in supporting internal teams, elevating performance, and reinforcing Cornerstone's Mission, Vision, and Convictions across the division.

"Tony brings a fresh perspective and a strong tenure in our industry," Jay Crowell, President of the National Retail Division, said. "He has led teams in markets outside our current footprint and has deep experience strengthening regions poised for growth. He also brings a tireless work ethic and a leadership style that aligns with our culture of collaboration, excellence, and long-term relationship building."

"I'm thrilled to join Cornerstone Home Lending, a company with the rare combination of a well-capitalized platform, a thriving and winning culture, and a value proposition that is second to none," Taveekanjana said.

"With bank-powered niche portfolio loans, the ability for loan officers to originate across state lines without individual licensing, a fully in-house servicing team with best-in-industry customer service scores, an unmatched operational support-to-loan officer ratio, and the leading joint venture mortgage platform in the country, Cornerstone gives top mortgage professionals everything they need to take their business to the next level, today and in the future."

Taveekanjana joins a company that is consistently recognized as an exceptional workplace and known year after year for its top-producing loan officers. Currently, 91% of team members say Cornerstone Capital Bank is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical company in the United States.

Cornerstone's 2025 awards include:

Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide

16th straight year as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle (one of only five companies recognized as a Houston Top Workplace every year since the inception of the Top Workplaces Award in 2010)

Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman, Dallas Morning News, and San Antonio Express-News

Fortune's Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance

Fortune's Best Large Workplaces in Texas

Taveekanjana is committed to Cornerstone's Mission of making a positive difference, with a focus on building purpose-driven teams that genuinely care about their clients and fostering local partnerships that expand access to homeownership.

"Tony has infectious energy, a passion for people, and a dedication to serving our community," said Crowell. "We have a tenured, accomplished team, but adding new players is critical to our evolution and growth. Tony is a key addition who will sharpen us and make us a better team."

Taveekanjana's appointment reflects Cornerstone's belief that sustainable growth stems from relationships, not transactions. As the mortgage industry navigates shifting market conditions and increased demand for personalized service, Taveekanjana's rich skillset, paired with Cornerstone's culture of care, positions the division for success.

Interested in joining a team of top performers? Contact Tony T. to explore opportunities.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Capital Bank is a premier national provider of residential mortgage financing, loan servicing, and a full range of consumer, commercial, and institutional banking services. The organization's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone has served families and businesses in over 639,000 mortgage financing, commercial financing, and deposit account relationships. Cornerstone holds certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status, is recognized as "Top Workplace" in major markets and has earned multiple Best Workplaces™ awards. Formed through the 2022 merger of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone Capital Bank has a combined operating history dating back to 1906. Upon merger closing, Cornerstone was the highest capitalized new bank in Texas history. For more information, visit www.CornerstoneCapital.com .

