Cornerstone Capital Bank Appoints Patrick Ramsier as President of Capital Markets - Commercial Real Estate

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank is thrilled to announce the appointment of Patrick Ramsier as President - Capital Markets Commercial Real Estate. Ramsier will spearhead the bank's capital markets commercial real estate activities, bringing nearly 40 years of expertise to the role.

Throughout his career, Ramsier has successfully built multiple commercial real estate platforms, originated over $6 billion in loans, and managed multi-billion-dollar CRE portfolios. His profound experience and exceptional leadership make him a pivotal addition to Cornerstone.

Patrick Ramsier | President of Capital Markets - Commercial Real Estate at Cornerstone Capital Bank

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Ramsier stated, "I am excited to lead Cornerstone's Capital Markets CRE platform. The bank's robust balance sheet is well-positioned to capitalize on the forthcoming CRE partnership opportunities."

Cornerstone enters this market with virtually no current exposure to office, retail or multi-family CRE, and possesses the capital, liquidity, systems and talent to take advantage of evolving market conditions.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Capital Bank is a premier national provider of mortgage finance and mortgage servicing solutions, and of banking services to businesses and consumers. The organization's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone has served families and businesses in more than 600,000 mortgage financing, commercial financing and deposit account relationships. Cornerstone holds certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status, is recognized as "Top Workplace" in major markets, and has earned multiple Best Workplaces™ awards. Formed through the 2022 merger of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone Capital Bank has a combined operating history dating back to 1906. Upon merger closing, Cornerstone was the highest capitalized new bank in Texas history. For more information, visit www.cornerstonecapital.com.

