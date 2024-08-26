Cornerstone Capital Bank Appoints Paul Woo as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned bank executive to play key role in steering Cornerstone's expansion initiatives

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank, a preeminent national provider of mortgage origination and servicing solutions and a growing, full-service consumer, commercial and institutional bank, has appointed Paul Woo as chief financial officer. Woo will oversee a highly skilled financial team, strategic planning, and capital management for one of the fastest-growing banks in the nation.

Paul Woo, newly-appointed CFO of Cornerstone Capital Bank

Woo has over 30 years of experience covering banking and the financial services industry and a successful history of transforming banks into industry leaders. He previously served as senior vice president and director of capital planning and corporate development at Cadence Bank, a publicly traded bank with nearly $50 billion in assets. Prior to Cadence, he was a senior member of The Endicott Group, managing over $500 million in private equity funds focused on commercial banks and thrifts. He also held key roles in investment banking, sell-side research and financial analytics at FBR Capital Markets, Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett, and Morningstar, and earned a finance degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"I'm thrilled to join Cornerstone Capital Bank, which has a strong reputation for superior service in our industry," said Woo. "Throughout my career, working with high performing teams and really great people has been a key part in my success. After meeting the Cornerstone team, I was struck by everyone's honesty, integrity, and shared values. Their mission and vision truly resonated with me as well. I believe most people aspire to work with colleagues they genuinely enjoy, and I am excited to do just that."

Woo's appointment represents an important step in Cornerstone's commitment to growth and expansion. In less than two years since merging with The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone has grown its total assets by over 50% while maintaining strong asset quality and raised more than $1 billion in deposits. As CFO, Woo will play a key role in upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing the bank's offerings and expanding its reach.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to our executive leadership team," said Cornerstone President and CEO Scott Almy. "Paul's impressively broad and deep background will be instrumental in helping us to realize our growth and performance goals."

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Capital Bank is a premier national provider of mortgage finance and servicing solutions and banking services to businesses and consumers. The organization's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone has served families and businesses in more than 600,000 mortgage financing, commercial financing and deposit account relationships. Cornerstone holds certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status, is recognized as "Top Workplace" in major markets, and has earned multiple Best Workplaces™ awards. Formed through the 2022 merger of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone Capital Bank has a combined operating history dating back to 1906. Upon merger closing, Cornerstone was the highest capitalized new bank in Texas history. For more information, visit www.cornerstonecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Cornerstone Contact:

TL Nguyen

Vice President of Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank