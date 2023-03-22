Cornerstone Relocation Group Attains Top Ranks in HRO Today Magazine's 2023 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group, a full-service workforce mobility management company, is proud to announce that it has received top rankings for HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for Relocation Services. The annual survey is the largest and most prestigious measurement of the corporate relocation industry. A trusted measure for HR and mobility professionals, respondents to the survey are verified purchasers of relocation services, providing a statistically sound view into the market today. This year's survey evaluated thirty-three of the top relocation management companies in the market.

Cornerstone's consistent top performance in the Baker's Dozen is a direct reflection of its dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality mobility management solutions for its customers. 2023 marks Cornerstone's eighth consecutive year atop the rankings. Cornerstone is pleased to be ranked within the top five for Quality of Service and within the top 6 Overall Relocation Management Companies.

"Our experienced team is honored and thrilled to be recognized for their commitment to providing outstanding service and value to our customers every single day. These rankings are the direct result of the close, collaborative relationships we have built with all of our client partners, and the care and attention our service delivery teams provide to every employee and family we work with," said Janelle Piatkowski, Cornerstone's President and CEO.

The global workforce mobility landscape is one that is in a steady state of change. This can be seen in a world with international borders opening on the heels of the pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the specter of financial turmoil on the horizon.

"Stability and strength are going to be key in meeting the challenges of tomorrow," Piatkowski continued. "In this ever-changing market, we're here to continue providing steadfast guidance for our clients and to develop creative solutions for an evolving market. With our financial strength, industry-leading supplier partners, transparent technology, and customer-first approach, we will ensure that our relocating customers and their families arrive and thrive at their destinations."

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible. Visit www.crgglobal.com for more information.

