Corning's Angela Haneklau Named Inaugural Recipient of Graybar's WINGS Luminary Award

ST. LOUIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) executive, Angela Haneklau, is the inaugural recipient of its WINGS Luminary Award for her leadership, advocacy and long-standing support of women in the industry. The award was presented to Haneklau this past weekend at Graybar's National Training Conference in Denver, Colo.

(From left to right) Kathleen Mazzarella, Angela Haneklau and Beverly Propst.

Established in 2008, Women Influencing Graybar's Success, or WINGS, is Graybar's professional development and networking community focused on connecting, supporting and advancing women in their careers. The new WINGS Luminary Award recognizes industry leaders who use their influence to elevate others and help create a more inclusive future.

Haneklau is Vice President, Sales, at Corning Optical Communications LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Corning Incorporated, one of the world's leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and optical physics. She is a highly respected leader with more than 30 years of industry experience in manufacturing, telecommunications and IT infrastructure. She has been an active supporter of WINGS since its earliest days and has helped extend its impact through collaboration and shared learning across companies. She is also an executive sponsor of the Corning Women's Partnership for Growth, whose mission is to champion an environment in which all women at Corning have an opportunity to achieve their full career potential.

"Angela is a trusted friend and a true champion for women in our industry," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "She believed in WINGS from the very beginning and has consistently used her leadership and influence to support its mission. We are thrilled to recognize the lasting impact she has made at Graybar and across our industry."

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

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Tim Sommer

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SOURCE Graybar