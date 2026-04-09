Graybar Announces District Leadership Changes

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has announced the following district leadership changes:

Regis Ganley has been named District Vice President for the Southwest District, effective June 1, 2026. Ganley replaces Jeff Wanner who will retire after 10 years with the company. Ganley has 35 years of industry experience. He joined Graybar in 2021 and currently serves as Vice President - Market Development. As Southwest District Vice President, Ganley will lead Graybar's business operations across Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, eastern Nevada, western New Mexico and northwest Texas.





has been named District Vice President for the Southwest District, effective June 1, 2026. Ganley replaces Jeff Wanner who will retire after 10 years with the company. Ganley has 35 years of industry experience. He joined Graybar in 2021 and currently serves as Vice President - Market Development. As Southwest District Vice President, Ganley will lead Graybar's business operations across Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, eastern Nevada, western New Mexico and northwest Texas. Scott Kennedy has been named District Vice President in New York, effective July 1, 2026. Kennedy replaces Rick Harvey who will be promoted to Regional Vice President. Kennedy joined Graybar in 1997 and currently serves as Director, Electrical Sales in the New York District. In his new role, he will lead Graybar's business operations in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

"We thank Jeff Wanner for his many contributions to the company over the past decade," said Graybar Senior Vice President - West Region and Subsidiaries, Brian Delaney. "We also congratulate Regis Ganley and Scott Kennedy on their promotions to district vice president. Both are proven leaders who will continue to make a significant impact on our business. I look forward to working with them to drive Graybar's long-term success in their respective territories."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

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SOURCE Graybar