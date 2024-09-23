Coro Medical Named as a Preferred Provider for the NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition, Launches Project AED365 Donation Initiative

Project AED365 Will Equip Communities, Youth Organizations and First Responders with Lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Emergency Training to Combat Sudden Cardiac Arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coro Medical, the leading provider of life-saving medical devices, today proudly announced being chosen by the NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition as a Preferred Provider for its "AEDs for Youth" program. As one of many critical initiatives the NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition is undertaking to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in high school students across the United States, the "AEDs for Youth" program will be offering AEDs to schools and youth sports organizations at substantial discounts. In celebration of the partnership, Coro Medical is launching Project AED365—a nationwide effort to donate 365 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) over the next year.

The NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition continues to push for legislative changes across all 50 states to adopt policies that ensure the safety of student-athletes from the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest. With sudden cardiac arrest being the leading cause of death among student-athletes, the coalition's efforts are vital. According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death, highlighting the urgent need for accessible AEDs in schools and public spaces.

Project AED365 is a national initiative dedicated to enhancing public safety, with Coro Medical committing to donate one AED each day for the next 365 days to selected organizations, schools, and individuals. Coro Medical is partnering with ZOLL Medical to provide the AEDs for Project AED365 and partnering with Health and Safety Institute (HSI) to donate one free Remote Skill Verification (RSV) training with every AED. RSV is a revolutionary new way to get full certification training in CPR, AED, and First Aid from a live, authorized HSI Instructor. In addition, LifeVac, the creators of the innovative non-powered, non-invasive airway clearance device, will also be donating one airway clearance device with every AED that is donated. This initiative ensures that schools and youth sports programs have access to life-saving devices and emergency medical training. If schools or organizations wish to purchase additional AEDs, they can do so at a discounted price.

"Coro Medical is honored to be a Preferred Partner of the NFL's "AEDs for Youth" program, a crucial initiative that aligns perfectly with our mission to protect student-athletes and communities from the devastating impact of sudden cardiac arrest," said Travis Harris, CEO, Coro Med. "Through Project AED365, we aim to ensure that every community has access to the life-saving protection of AEDs, so no one is left vulnerable in a cardiac emergency."

Communities, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to visit Project AED365 to submit AED donation requests. This initiative underscores Coro Medical's mission of increasing awareness, training responders, and placing more AEDs in locations where sudden cardiac arrest can strike.

The collaboration between Coro Medical and the NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition highlights their joint commitment to advancing public safety and preventing sudden cardiac arrest nationwide. Through initiatives like Project AED365, Coro Medical is equipping communities with essential tools and knowledge to save lives, solidifying their role as a trusted leader in health and safety.

For more information about Project AED365 or to apply for an AED donation, please visit https://smartheartaeds.com/project-aed365

SOURCE Coro Med