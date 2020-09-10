Coronavirus Sparks Surge in Online BDSM & Kink Lovers in New York City and Other Large U.S. Cities - According to a Report from KinkD

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus keeping people indoors, people have turned to an online platform to fill the void left by social distancing on most parts of the American routine. Even more and more kinksters in the U.S. have been driven to look for BDSM and Fetish partners online. According to a report by a leading kinky dating app "KinkD," there have been a 39.2% increase in average monthly active users and a 51.6% increase in the average daily time spent by each user since the implementation of social distancing orders in March.

BDSM dating

The report also released a list of TOP 10 most active U.S. cities looking for online kinky partners amid coronavirus pandemic, in which New York City nabbed the top spot based on the data collected from March-August.

Top 10 most active U.S. cities looking for online kinky partners amid coronavirus pandemic (March-August)

RANK CITY Average Monthly Active Users #1 New York City 13,544 #2 Los Angeles 13,341 #3 Miami 11,291 #4 Houston 4,788 #5 Atlanta 4,608 #6 Phoenix 4,496 #7 Chicago 4,324 #8 Washington 3,680 #9 San Antonio 3,144 #10 Dallas 2,928

The statistics show that the average monthly active users in the U.S. were 313,144 from March to August. With the highest number of the sort, New York City beat Los Angeles to the top spot as the most active U.S. city looking for online kinky partners, while Miami followed closely behind in third place. The next down the line were Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, San Antonio, and Dallas respectively.

"Thanks to our modern technology, it provides a creative way to fill the void caused by physical distancing on social activities, leisure, and sex. But I think the recent surge in technology-based social approach is just a temporary coping strategy, once this pandemic ends, we still hope the usage of this approach may decrease in favor of in-person, partnered interactions," said John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD.

The report also points out a rise in user engagement on the app in these cities, as users tend to spend a longer time than what they did before the pandemic.

It is worth noting that feelings of stress and loneliness elevated by this pandemic could be the trigger for trying new sexual activities. Coincidentally, by the time of this writing, one of the users on KinkD has just updated his self-summary, saying, "I'm here to unleash the dark side before I'm driven crazy by the damn virus."

