Corporate Counsel Business Journal Names Gina Rubel Among 50 Women to Watch

PERKASIE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency, is proud to announce that CEO & General Counsel Gina Rubel has been named among Corporate Counsel Business Journal's (CCBJ) 50 Women to Watch for 2025. This list highlights women whose decisions shape direction, capital, and outcomes across legal and business. Honorees were recognized during the 7th Annual Women in Business & Law Conference on Feb. 25, 2026, at The DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford in Stamford, CT.

"I am honored to be included alongside such impactful women leaders in our industry," said Rubel. "In an evolving and often volatile landscape, competent communications that align with legal and business strategy are more important than ever for law firms and the businesses they serve. For almost 25 years, I have kept a close eye on the trends shaping the legal market, and I look forward to continuing to guide legal professionals and their clients through changes in political environments, technology, business, and media."

A lawyer, leader and entrepreneur, Rubel is called on by law firms and their clients for high-stakes communications, including high-profile litigation media relations and crisis communications. A globally recognized expert, she is listed in Chambers & Partners' Litigation Support Guide. Rubel is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and with the American Bar Foundation. As co-host of the On Record PR podcast, she and Jennifer Simpson Carr dive deep into the strategies and insights that matter most to law firm leaders tasked with driving growth, innovation, and success. They address matters of import to general counsel, legal marketers, industry journalists, and C-suite executives about reputation management, leadership through change, the principles that guide effective communication in complex times, and communications strategies that drive law firm success. Her fourth book, Everyday PR: Harnessing Public Relations to Build Relationships, Brands & Businesses, was published in 2023. A Drexel University and Widener University School of Law graduate, Rubel and her family live in Bucks County, Pa.

In its third year, Corporate Counsel Business Journal's 50 Women to Watch identifies the women exercising consequential power inside the legal and business economy. Drawn from nearly 500 nominations and vetted by an independent Selection Committee, honorees carry decision-making authority and actively shape how organizations operate, govern, and evolve.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

