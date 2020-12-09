Corporate Counsel Jennifer Cohen Joins Sklar Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sklar Kirsh LLP today announced that it has added Associate Jennifer L. Cohen to its business law powerhouse. Cohen most recently has served as corporate counsel to Elevate Sports Ventures and VenueNext, two firms in the sports and entertainment space, with additional experience as an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and an Investment Analyst at Citi.

"Jenny's diverse background and business-world experience will serve as a tremendous resource to our clients," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar. "She follows many former Biglaw lawyers who have joined our firm for a more nimble, collaborative and innovative environment."

Cohen said she is excited to join a firm with such a strong reputation throughout the Southern California business community and to practice with professionals who strengthen and complement one another.

"I am thrilled to join a team of such dynamic and collegial attorneys who provide top-quality legal services on complex corporate transactions. I'm looking forward to contributing to the firm's success and continued growth," said Cohen, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics, cum laude, from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Cohen is a business-focused advisor who has helped navigate clients through complex deals – such as the sale of the Chernin Group's interest in Otter Media to AT&T, the sale of a portion of Chernin's stake in Barstool Sports to Penn National Gaming and the $5.2 billion merger of Standard Pacific Corp. and the Ryland Group.

The Nashville native has also been a judicial extern for the Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California and was an Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP for over five years. She most recently was Corporate Counsel to VenueNext, which is used by sports teams and facilities as a mobile commerce and point of sale solution, and Elevate Sports Ventures, which is in the sports and entertainment consulting space.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law, as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

