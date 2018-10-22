Corporate Counsel To Address Diversity And Talent At Bloomberg Law Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its fourth annual Talent and Diversity Forum will be held on Thursday, November 8 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Washington, D.C. offices of Bloomberg Government. The forum will feature in-house counsel from some of the area's leading corporations sharing insights and perspectives on how to increase diversity within the legal profession. For a full agenda and to request an invitation, please visit http://on.bna.com/3qXQ30mo1sC.

This year's forum will explore the various drivers that can impact the success of diversity and inclusion initiatives in the legal profession. Issues to be covered include the role of emerging technology in furthering diversity, how firms are positioned to train and develop diverse talent, and how new legal service models impact diversity. Bloomberg L.P. General Counsel David Levine and Verizon's Executive Vice President - Public Policy and General Counsel Craig Silliman will kick off the event in a keynote conversation in which they will discuss what drives their diversity and inclusion initiatives and how changes in the industry are impacting their success.

"The legal industry is going through tremendous change with new models of service and the push for automation, which is significantly impacting the quest for increased diversity—a key challenge and business imperative for both corporate and in-house counsel," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We're looking forward to hosting a group of esteemed legal professionals who will delve into the issues that are impacting the drive for diversity in a changing marketplace."

Additional featured speakers include:

Ricardo Anzualdua, Senior Legal Advisor, Freddie Mac



Jean Lee , President & CEO, Minority Corporate Counsel Association

Karl Racine , Attorney General, District of Columbia

Leslie T. Thornton , General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, WGL Holdings, Inc. & Washington Gas

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law's Talent and Diversity Forum at #LegalForum. Lead sponsor of the event is Relativity and Akin Gump, Paul Hastings and Quarles & Brady are associate sponsors.

