Corporate Partner Joins Latham in Los Angeles, Bringing Extensive Experience Advising Emerging Growth Companies

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Steven Dunst has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Dunst represents emerging growth companies at all stages, from pre-seed to unicorns, and the investors that finance them. His experience spans multiple sectors, with a focus on technology, fintech, blockchain and crypto, digital health, entertainment and media, and consumer products.

Steven Dunst, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are delighted that Steven is joining our team," said Jeff Bjork, Managing Partner of Latham's Los Angeles office. "He has deep connections within the West Coast startup and investment communities, and his extensive experience advising growth companies and investors, particularly in venture capital and M&A transactions, aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives in Southern California. With his track record of advising fast growth companies and the diverse investor market in Los Angeles, he will be a key force in helping us expand our practice not only in California but nationwide."

Dunst advises emerging growth companies and their investors throughout their lifecycle on matters ranging from pre-incorporation planning, fundraising strategies, equity financings and debt financings to joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, equity compensation and corporate governance.

Ben Potter, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies & Growth Practice, said: "Steven's expertise advising founders, startups, and investors on complex and novel transactions and other matters is highly accretive to our practice. His exceptional reputation in the market reflects his abundant talents, industry knowledge, and entrepreneurial qualities, and we are thrilled to add a lawyer of his experience and business development skills to the practice."

Dunst is the latest partner to join Latham's deep bench and expanding Emerging Companies & Growth Practice on the West Coast. Partners Todd Trattner, Seth Gottlieb, Alex Kassai, and Zachary Fallon joined the firm's Bay Area offices in the past two years.

"I have long admired Latham's commitment to being the destination firm for founders, growth companies, and the investor community, and I'm excited to join the team and contribute to the firm's continued success," said Dunst. "I have a lot of respect for the team's drive, ambition, and quality of practice, and I am enthusiastic about bringing the firm's comprehensive platform to meet clients' evolving needs."

Dunst joins from Cooley LLP. He received his JD from Harvard Law School and BA from the University of California, Berkeley.

