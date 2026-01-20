Leading Insurance Transactional and Regulatory Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Frank Monaco brings deep market knowledge and a proven track record to the firm's world-class capabilities in the corporate insurance sector.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Frank Monaco has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Monaco represents insurers and reinsurers across the spectrum of complex transactional and regulatory matters.

Frank Monaco, Partner, Latham & Watkins

Monaco's practice focuses on reinsurance transactions, particularly the transfer of large blocks of reinsurance business, and will deepen Latham's market-leading platform by adding sophisticated regulatory insight that is increasingly central to insurance company acquisitions, restructurings, and de novo formations.

"Frank is a terrific addition to Latham's premier corporate insurance team, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "He brings sophisticated insights that meaningfully enhance Latham's ability to offer fully integrated advice to clients across the life cycle of insurance businesses."

Monaco has significant experience representing insurers and reinsurers in mergers and acquisitions, block and flow reinsurance transactions, pension risk transfer transactions, and reserve financings, including advising on collateral arrangements and insurance regulatory matters such as the insurance holding company act and licensing issues. He also represents private equity and private credit funds and asset managers in establishing or capitalizing reinsurance vehicles.

"Frank's experience structuring, negotiating, and navigating reinsurance arrangements perfectly complements Latham's existing top-tier insurance M&A capabilities within our #1-ranked global M&A and private equity practice," said Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. "His arrival strengthens our ability to advise corporate, private equity, and financial institution clients on their most significant matters with unparalleled expertise."

"Latham's world-class corporate insurance team offers the scale and sophistication to match clients' ambitions," Monaco said. "The firm's integrated practice, with incredible strength spanning private equity, insurance, capital markets, and large-ticket insurance M&A transactions, and so much more, offers a tremendous and unique opportunity in the market."

Monaco is the third partner announced in January who will join Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice in New York. The firm previously announced the arrivals of renowned sports M&A and private equity partners Matthew Eisler and Russell Hedman.

Monaco joins Latham & Watkins from Clifford Chance. He received his JD from Fordham University School of Law and his BA from Trinity College.

