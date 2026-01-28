Latham & Watkins Expands Energy Sector Capabilities With the Addition of Experienced Oil and Gas Partner

John Stavinoha brings extensive experience in upstream and midstream oil and gas transactions to the firm.

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that John Stavinoha has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the M&A and Private Equity Practice. Stavinoha is highly regarded for his experience in oil and gas transactions, advising private equity firms and public and private companies on the purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, pipeline systems, and related infrastructure.

"John is a highly regarded advisor with a deep understanding of the oil and gas sector, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Nick Dhesi, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Houston. "His extensive experience in upstream and midstream transactions enhances our capabilities in Texas and our expanded energy-focused offerings."

Stavinoha advises on a broad range of midstream and upstream oil and gas transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, and project development. His experience spans conventional and unconventional oil and gas projects as well as critical midstream infrastructure. He regularly structures and counsels clients on complex commercial agreements, including gas, crude, and NGL gathering, transportation, processing, and storage agreements; leases; farmout and participation agreements; development and operating agreements; produced water gathering and disposal agreements; water supply agreements; and surface use agreements.

"John's broad practice and deep industry connections are a strong fit for our growth strategy, particularly our work in the upstream energy sector. His deep experience and ties to the Texas energy market make him a key addition to our energy M&A practice, and we are thrilled to have him join our expanding team," added Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair of the M&A and Private Equity Practice.

"Latham's remarkable success and momentum in Texas just keeps building — and the firm's ambitions for continued growth make this an exciting opportunity for me," said Stavinoha.

Stavinoha joins Latham & Watkins from Bracewell. He received his JD from The University of Texas School of Law and his BA from The University of Texas at Austin.

