Corporate Technologies Acquires NuMSP Expanding Its National Reach

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, has acquired NuMSP, another national MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB). The acquisition expands Corporate Technologies' national presence to 16 markets in eleven states.

"We're excited to work with the team at NuMSP," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "I'm very familiar with their exceptional commitment to providing IT services and solutions to businesses." NuMSP clients will benefit from expanded service offerings including 24x7 NOC and SOC services and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

"The acquisition by Corporate Technologies provides a win-win opportunity for our customers and employees," said Brad Miller, CEO of NuMSP. "Their focus on the SMB market, extensive technology service offerings, and service delivery teams were an ideal match for NuMSP."

This is the fifth acquisition by Corporate Technologies and its first since being acquired by Tonka Bay Equity Partners in July of 2023. Corporate Technologies' acquisition continues its mission of building a national company to empower and provide its customers with technology services that enable their success.

About Corporate Technologies

Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a leading provider of managed services, cybersecurity solutions and disaster recovery services for businesses. Corporate Technologies is an award-winning company serving more than 1500 customers across the country. For more information visit www.gocorptech.com

IT ExchangeNet, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on MSPs facilitated the transaction for NuMSP.

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC