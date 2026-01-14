Corporate Technologies Releases New Research on the True Cost of IT Downtime for U.S. Small Businesses

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses, has released a new research whitepaper titled "The Cost of IT Downtime for Small Businesses in the U.S." The report examines the financial, operational, and security impact of IT downtime on SMBs across the country—and why many organizations underestimate its true cost.

Based on industry data, real-world scenarios, and field experience supporting thousands of SMB users, the research reveals that even brief outages can result in five-figure hourly losses, driven by lost productivity, missed revenue, compliance exposure, and recovery labor. The report highlights how outdated break-fix IT models and under-resourced environments leave small businesses especially vulnerable to downtime and cyber incidents.

Key findings from the whitepaper include:

Small businesses can lose up to $10,000 per hour during critical system outages.

during critical system outages. Downtime costs extend beyond revenue loss to include idle payroll, reputational damage, and regulatory risk.

SMBs are now primary targets for cyberattacks, accounting for the majority of ransomware incidents.

Reactive, break-fix IT approaches increase risk, unpredictability, and long-term cost.

Proactive IT management significantly reduces downtime, stabilizes costs, and improves security posture.

The whitepaper also outlines a practical framework for SMBs to move from reactive support to proactive IT management, including monitoring, patching, backup testing, and cybersecurity controls—without enterprise-level complexity.

"This research was created to give small business leaders clarity," said a spokesperson for Corporate Technologies. "Downtime isn't just an IT problem, it's a business risk. The goal of this report is to help owners and executives understand where the real costs are coming from and how to eliminate them."

The whitepaper is available in both HTML and PDF formats:

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a U.S.-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With a focus on proactive support, predictable pricing, and local on-site service, Corporate Technologies helps organizations reduce downtime, strengthen security, and keep IT aligned with business outcomes.

Media Contact:

Ugur Gulaydin

VP of Marketing, Corporate Technologies

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://gocorptech.com

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC