Corporate Technologies Launches the SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index, a New Quarterly Benchmark Measuring Actual IT and Cybersecurity Performance Inside U.S. Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Built on anonymized operational data and benchmarked against more than 40 external industry sources, the index replaces self-reported survey assumptions with measurable, quarter-over-quarter evidence

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a national managed IT services provider, today announced the launch of the SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index — a quarterly benchmark measuring real IT and cybersecurity performance inside U.S. small and mid-sized businesses. The Q1 2026 edition was developed over several months in coordination with the company's executive leadership team, drawing on anonymized operational data from its full managed client base and research from more than 40 external industry studies.

The index addresses a fundamental flaw in how SMB readiness is measured. Survey-based research consistently overstates security posture — Devolutions found that 71% of SMBs are confident in their ability to handle a cyber incident, yet only 22% have a posture capable of surviving one. The Corporate Technologies index measures what systems actually report: patch timestamps, backup logs, uptime records. Outcomes, not intentions.

"Most SMBs don't lack awareness — they lack measurement. This index exists to replace assumptions with operational evidence."

— Jim Griffith, CEO, Corporate Technologies

"Most SMB reports rely on self-reported surveys or tool-generated compliance stats. They lack real-world performance context — actual downtime, actual restore success rates, actual incident volumes. This index is designed to fill that gap."

— Ugur Gulaydin, VP of Marketing, Corporate Technologies

Key Findings: Q1 2026

Four times fewer outages. Managed clients averaged 1.18 unplanned outages per year versus an industry average of roughly five, with an average duration of 132 minutes — well below the 8 to 24 hours typical of ransomware incidents.





Managed clients averaged 1.18 unplanned outages per year versus an industry average of roughly five, with an average duration of 132 minutes — well below the 8 to 24 hours typical of ransomware incidents. MFA adoption nearly double the industry rate. 63% across the managed base versus 34–40% industry-wide. Microsoft data shows 99.9% of compromised accounts lacked MFA entirely.





63% across the managed base versus 34–40% industry-wide. Microsoft data shows 99.9% of compromised accounts lacked MFA entirely. Patch compliance at 94–100% across all categories. 60% of breaches industry-wide trace to unpatched vulnerabilities. Universal enforcement eliminates the most common ransomware entry vector.





60% of breaches industry-wide trace to unpatched vulnerabilities. Universal enforcement eliminates the most common ransomware entry vector. 12,977 ransomware attempts blocked in Q4 2025 alone. Ransomware features in 88% of SMB-related data breaches per the Verizon 2025 DBIR.





Ransomware features in 88% of SMB-related data breaches per the Verizon 2025 DBIR. Downtime costs 80% lower than industry averages. Approximately $32,500 annually for a managed 50-employee firm versus $175,000 at the industry-average 14 hours of unplanned downtime.





Approximately $32,500 annually for a managed 50-employee firm versus $175,000 at the industry-average 14 hours of unplanned downtime. Critical recovery gap. Only 5% of managed clients have documented RPO/RTO targets and tested restores within 90 days — the widest gap in the index.

"Nearly 13,000 blocked attempts in a single quarter should settle any debate about whether SMBs are being targeted. These are not hypothetical risks. They are hitting the perimeter constantly."

— Ben Silver, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Technologies

"The RPO gap is where the real risk hides. Most organizations don't discover it until they're in the middle of a crisis."

— Katie Kelly, Director of Integration Services, Corporate Technologies

Financial Context

The median U.S. SMB holds approximately $12,100 in cash reserves against an average cyber insurance claim of $264,000 — a 22-to-1 insolvency gap that widened 30% year-over-year. Sophos reports an average 2025 ransomware recovery cost of $1.53 million. One in five SMBs that suffers a cyberattack subsequently files for bankruptcy or closes. Approximately 40% of cyber insurance claims are denied, with 82% of denials involving organizations that could not verify MFA compliance.

"Moving to a structured model improves forecast accuracy and eliminates the incident-driven spikes that make IT spending unmanageable. The shift from reactivity to predictability is worth as much to a CFO as the raw cost savings."

— Sam Mahn, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Technologies

A Quarterly Standard for the SMB Market

Published each quarter across five fixed pillars — Availability & Downtime, Backup & Disaster Recovery Readiness, Cyber Resilience, Operational Maturity, and Financial Impact — the index compounds in value as trend data accumulates. The Q1 2026 report includes a three-tier SMB maturity framework, a 90-day action plan, and a self-assessment checklist. Q2 2026 will add help desk responsiveness metrics.

"Choosing the right IT partner — one with the scale, redundancy, and operational discipline to deliver — will be a differentiator, not a luxury."

— Jim Griffith, CEO, Corporate Technologies

Availability

The Q1 2026 SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index is available at https://gocorptech.com/resources/whitepapers/smb-technology-cyber-resilience-index/. The full report is also available for direct download at https://gocorptech.com/downloads/SMB-Technology-&-Cyber-Resilience-Index.pdf.

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a national managed IT services provider headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, serving clients across 21 markets in 18 U.S. states. For more than 40 years, the company has delivered managed IT, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, cloud services, and compliance solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Learn more at gocorptech.com or call 1-866-363-4628.

Media Contact

Ugur Gulaydin

Corporate Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Technologies, LLC